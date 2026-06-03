Shop 11 new Marshalls decor finds under $10, from croissant doormats to Sixtrees frames.

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Marshalls is one of my go-to spots for budget home decor. The prices are always right and significantly under retail, and you can even find fabulous items for under $10 that will instantly elevate the look of your home. This week, there are new clearance items and new arrivals, all priced under $10. What should you shop for before the best items are snagged by other customers? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls decor finds under $10 in June.

1 An Aristan Looking Frame

If you aren’t buying your picture frames at Marshalls, you’re missing out. There are so many gorgeous options under $10. I scored this SIXTREES 4×4 Faux Beaded Linear Tabletop Picture Frame, just $5.99. It is perfect for family, class, or graduation photos.

2 Woven Baskets

My theory on buying storage bins and baskets is to make them double as decor. I try to buy only items that will look great when exposed, like this RGI 5in Woven Havana Basket for $6.99. It comes in other shapes and sizes, and is perfect for organizing small items in the bathroom, kitchen, or office.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Pretty Pet Bowls

I have a similar stance on pet bowls. Because they are set out in the open, they should offer a little decor to the space. I found this LAURA ASHLEY 6in Ceramic Engraved Floral Pet Bowl for $6.99. I also spotted other colors and designs, each of them gorgeous.

4 Throw Pillows on Clearance

Throw pillows that aren’t on sale are a good deal at Marshalls. But if you find them on clearance, throw them in your cart! This MOSS & WILLOW 20×20 Marigold Block Print Fringe Trim Pillow retailed for over $35 and hit Marshalls for $24.99. Today, you can get it online for $10.

5 A Croissant Doormat

There are a few adorable doormats on major sale right now, including this STUDIO BELLE 20×34 Coir Croissant Shaped Doormat. The quirky outdoor mat was originally $21, then hit the store for $14.99. It just got marked down to $7.50.

6 Clearance Sheet Sets

Yes, you can even get an entire set of sheets for under $10 at Marshalls. New in the clearance section are the ENVOGUE Gingham Sheet Set and the ENVOGUE Alice Floral Sheet Set. Each originally started at $20 for a twin-sized bed, hitting the store at $14.99. Now, get them for as low as $7.50, including a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases.

7 A Pretty Floral Planter

There are tons of amazing planters at Marshalls right now, ranging from small and pretty ones, like this SAGEBROOK HOME 5in Ceramic Floral Planter, just $7.99, to massive planters that look like they could be from Pottery Barn for over $100.

8 Patriotic Decor

Have you started decorating for Independence Day? My store is filling up with so many patriotic options, celebrating America in red, white, and blue with stars and stripes. This STARS & STRIPES Bear With Flag Decoration from the brand is just $9.99.

9 A Gallery Style Frame

Pottery Barn or Marshalls? Nobody will be able to tell. This SIXTREES Double 5×7 Ethan Wooden Wall Picture Frame is just $9.99 and offers the classic, sophisticated look the brand is famous for. The black frame and perfectly cut white mat will offer a clean look for your walls.

10 Woven Napkin Rings

Elevate your tablescape by treating your napkins to a little rattan upgrade. This MADE IN VIETNAM Set Of 6 Rattan Oval Napkin Rings is just $9.99, but will seriously bougie-up your dining table. They are perfect for summer dinner parties.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Chinoiserie Style Candleholders

Whether you are a maximalist or grandmillenial, the chinoiserie look is always a no-brainer. This THREE HANDS 8in Ceramic Floral Tapered Candle Holder is just $9.99, but looks like something you would find at Ballard Designs for triple the price.