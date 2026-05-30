11 Marshalls Summer Style Finds That Are Pure Luxury for Less

Silk blend maxi dresses, a scuba gown, and more upscale picks at Marshalls prices.

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This week at Marshalls, you’ll find great summer styles on women’s wear, from dresses to tops and pajamas. Two silk blend maxi dresses at $129.99—which sounds like a lot until you find out what silk blend maxi dresses cost everywhere else. A one-shoulder scuba gown for $69.99. A metallic pleated tea length dress for $39.99. A pointelle pajama set for $12.99. The range is genuinely staggering, and the common thread is that every single piece looks like luxury—without the luxury price tag. Here are eleven summer style finds that

1 Silk Blend Halter Lotus Maxi Dress

Silk blend in a halter silhouette reads as vacation-ready, which is among the highest compliments a summer dress can receive. This silk blend halter Lotus maxi dress is $129.99—still the most significant markdown in this week’s drop when you consider what silk blend halter gowns typically cost at boutiques.

2 Monaco Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit with Buckle

Monaco is synonymous with luxury, and this swim suit plays the part. This Monaco wrap one-piece swimsuit with buckle has a hardware detail and wrap construction that makes it feel upscale without any other embellishments. At $39.99, it’s the pool or beach purchase you’ll be glad you pulled the trigger on.

3 Silk Blend Lilas Drop Waist Maxi Dress

A drop waist in silk blend is a silhouette that requires confidence and rewards it. This silk blend Lilas drop waist maxi dress is the second silk blend maxi in this week’s drop at $129.99, and the drop waist gives it a distinctly different energy from the Lotus above—more editorial, less occasion-specific.

4 Sleeveless Belted Challis Dress

Challis fabric drapes differently than most summer materials—it has a softness and fluidity that makes a belted silhouette feel elevated rather than structured. This sleeveless belted challis dress is $29.99 and one of the strongest values in this week’s drop.

5 Linen Blend Three-Quarter Sleeve Embroidered Maxi Dress

Embroidered linen is a combination that makes a dress look like it was purchased on vacation somewhere that has good taste and thriving craft tradition. This linen blend embroidered maxi dress has three-quarter sleeves—the detail that separates it from every other summer maxi—and is $49.99.

6 Metallic Pleated Tea Length Dress

A metallic pleated dress at tea length is the party outfit that has already decided it’s going to be the best-dressed person in the room. Everyone else can catch up later. This metallic pleated tea length dress is $39.99—wear it to a wedding, a summer gala, or a dinner where you want to make an entrance.

7 Made in USA Lace Trim Skirt

An american-made, lace trim skirt is a detail combination that would cost considerably more at a specialty boutique. This one is $24.99 at Marshalls—domestic construction, delicate finishing, and a price that makes it easy to throw in the cart.

8 Long Scuba One-Shoulder Gown

Scuba fabric holds its shape in a way that most formal dress materials don’t—it moves with you, maintains its structure through an entire evening, and photographs clean from every angle. This long scuba one-shoulder gown is $69.99 and by far the most formal piece on this list. Wear it to the next wedding on your summer schedule.

9 Long Sleeve Laser Cut Maxi Dress

Laser cut detailing gives fabric a precision that hand-cutting can’t replicate—the edges are clean, the pattern is exact, and the result looks expensive because technically it is, just not at Marshalls prices. This white, long sleeve laser cut maxi dress is $59.99, but looks far more luxe.

10 2-Piece Ribbed Pointelle Ruffle Tank Top and Shorts Pajama Set

Pointelle fabric is the knit texture that looks delicate and wears practically. It breathes, it softens with washing, and it has an aesthetic that makes a pajama set feel like an actual outfit. This ribbed pointelle ruffle tank and shorts pajama set is $12.99 and has a slight metallic sheen that makes it even more upscale. The best-priced item on this list and the one most likely to be worn daily, you’ll want to grab the set before it’s gone.

11 Short Sleeve Embroidered Blouse

An embroidered blouse is the summer top that makes jeans look like a deliberate outfit choice rather than a default one. This short sleeve embroidered blouse is $29.99—tuck it in, leave it out, wear it to brunch or a work meeting—it handles all of it.