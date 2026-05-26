11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds This Week

Get an elevated look with soft towels, chic containers, and summer bathmats.

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For all the effort we put into home decor, it’s sort of shocking how easy it can be to forget all about your bathroom. But if you’re hoping to give yours a new look for a lot less, Marshalls is chock full of fantastic options that won’t break the bank. From luxurious-looking new towels and summer-friendly bathmats to high-end-looking containers and even a housewarming gift option, you’re going to love the latest inventory additions. Here are the best new Marshalls bathroom finds this week.

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1 Brooks Brothers Turkish Cotton Bath Towel

We’ve long loved Turkish towels for their soft texture and high absorbency that makes them a functionally wise decision. But when they look as good as this Brooks Brothers Turkish Cotton Bath Towel ($14.99) currently available at Marshalls, they become a good design call, too.

2 Morris & Co. Hyacinth Jacquard Hand Towels

It can be surprising just how swapping out different towels and textiles can majorly affect the look of your bathroom. Case in point: These Morris & Co. Hyacinth Jacquard Hand Towels ($14.99) and their soft, floral motif that will bring bright and summery vibes to any setup.

3 Madison Margarita Tufted Bath Mat

If we’re being honest, the bathroom is one space in the house where it feels like you can have a little more fun with your design choices. That’s why we love this Madison Margarita Tufted Bath Mat ($14.99), which brings bright pops of color and a little playfulness into the mix.

4 International Brass House Marble Waste Basket

Every bathroom needs a place where you can toss your trash. Why shouldn’t yours look classy? We think this International Brass House Marble Waste Basket ($39.99) is one of the easiest ways to elevate the look of your space while fulfilling an essential function.

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5 International Brass House Marble Tissue Box Holder

We love having tissues on hand, but we don’t always love how their colorful boxes can clash with their surroundings. That’s why we like to think of this International Brass House Marble Tissue Box Holder ($24.99) as a red-carpet look for your Kleenex, giving that loud packaging an instant luxe makeover.

6 International Brass House Marble Canister

Just like tissues, the same thing can be said for other essential bathroom products like cotton pads, swabs, and more. Instead of crowding your precious bathroom countertop space with loud packaging, decant it into this International Brass House Marble Canister ($14.99) instead. Problem solved and look achieved!

7 International Brass House Pedestal Soap Dish

Sometimes, the tiniest touches can have the biggest impact on a room’s look—especially when it’s something you’re likely to touch. This International Brass House Pedestal Soap Dish ($9.99) serves an important function while looking great, ensuring that bar won’t be sliding away anytime soon.

8 Modern Heirloom Lemon Verbena Soap, 20.3 oz.

It’s not a secret that Marshalls is a fantastic resource for high-end products like this Modern Heirloom Lemon Verbena Soap ($4.99). Besides having an invigorating and summery citrus scent, it’s frosted matte bottle will also look great on your sink countertop.

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9 International Brass House Brush Holder

As the most important part of your daily hygiene routine, it’s essential to have a place for your toothbrush to live. And if you want to make the most of it, we think this International Brass House Brush Holder ($14.99) is a top-tier look for any bathroom.

10 Morris & Co. Hand Soap & Towels Set

It’s not just about your bathroom: If you’re on the hunt for the perfect housewarming gift, we think this Morris & Co. Hand Soap & Towels Set ($12.99) is a nearly perfect option! With a beautiful dispenser and luxe-looking linens, it’s a win across the board.

11 Azzure Home Bathroom Accessories Collection

When you think about it, there are a lot of small essential accessories in the bathroom. This Azzure Home Bathroom Accessories Collection ($9.99 and up) can help you across the spectrum, with everything from soap dispensers and toilet brushes to tooth brush holders and soap dishes. It’s an easy way to get a cohesive, matching look!