11 Best New Five Below Summer Decor Finds Under $10

The discount retailer has everything from throws and candles to rugs and lighting for less.

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Every year, it feels like getting ready for summer gets a little easier thanks to stores like Five Below. This is especially true when it comes to home goods and getting things looking a little brighter around the house. Lately, we’ve found a ton of great products at the discount retailer that are not only in line with the look we’re going for, but are all incredibly affordable. From throws and cushions to candles and organizers, it’s a budget-friendly way to spruce things up. Here are the best new Five Below summer decor finds under $10.

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1 Turkish Throw

If replacing your furniture isn’t in the budget right now, have you considered brightening it up with an accessory? This Turkish Throw ($5.55) will add color and texture to any chair, sofa, or bed you toss it on. And as far as blankets go, this is the perfect lighter style for summer!

2 Shell Scented Candle

Candlelighting season runs year-round in our homes, especially when it looks as great as this Shell Scented Candle ($5). With a beachy motif and a soothing scent, it’s an easy add-on to any bathroom, bedroom, or entryway.

3 Novelty Tray

Sometimes, the best home additions are the tiny touches you might never have considered. This Novelty Tray ($4) serves as the perfect bedside or entryway valet dish, while also adding some personality and color to the mix. Of course, it can also work as a snack serving tray!

4 Retro Shaped Rug

Really hoping to lean into the brightness of the summer season? This Retro Shaped Rug ($5.55) is a playful pickup that gives some serious early-to-mid-’90s Nickelodeon vibes if you ask us. It’s a great way to liven up your bathroom or bedroom!

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Finds Under $10.

5 Printed Outdoor Cushion

Summer decor means focusing on the look of your outdoor areas just as much as your indoor spaces! This Printed Outdoor Cushion ($7) is a fun and colorful way to zhuzh up your patio furniture, adding a pop of color and making things comfier.

6 Cherry Mood Light

There’s something about those summer nights that just hits different. Set the right ambiance with this Cherry Mood Light ($7), which not only looks like a cheeky piece of decor when it’s switched off, but emits a vibey red glow when switched on.

7 Bow Tabletop Shelf

Don’t let all of that time you spent spring cleaning go to waste! Set yourself up for success with a functional piece of decor like this Bow Tabletop Shelf ($10) that will help you stay organized. It’s perfect for dressers, entryways, and even bathrooms for stashing small items.

8 Bracelet Bar

Your jewelry is supposed to make you look great, not disorganized. Fortunately, you can keep your accessories under control with this Bracelet Bar ($7). As the perfect topper for your dresser or addition to your closet, you’ll never lose track of your favorite items again.

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9 Flower Mat

One of the easiest ways to change the look of your home for the season is to bring in the right funky doormat. This Flower Mat ($7) easily serves those purposes, and will still get you change back on a $10!

10 Inflatable Chair

Ever wish you could step back into the late-’90s? Well, grab your Backstreet Boys CD and Tamagotchi, because this Inflatable Chair ($7) is a true throwback! We think this would be just as great out by the pool or on the patio as it would be for settling in to watch Snick.

11 Reversible Mat

Finding an aesthetically pleasing mat for your home for under $10 is one thing. But finding one that can change the look of your room simply by flipping it is entirely another! This Reversible Mat ($7) is perfect for anyone who is indecisive or is already anticipating changing up their design motif in a few months.