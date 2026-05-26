11 Best New TJ Maxx Decor Finds Under $10

Coasters, frames, glassware, and more worth grabbing from the clearance section.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

TJ Maxx operates on its own logic: there’s no map, no particular reason why a marble soap dish ends up next to a floral bunny statue, and no guarantee any of it will be there tomorrow. That’s the point. The people who understand this shop on instinct, grab what speaks to them, and leave before they talk themselves out of anything. Right now the under-$10 haul skews charming and a little whimsical—mercury glass, hand-stitched bows, LED eggs, heart-shaped everything. Below, eleven picks worth tracking down.

1 12″ Floral Pattern Rabbit with Bow

The 12″ Floral Pattern Rabbit with Bow is the kind of seasonal decor that doesn’t feel like it needs to come down after Easter. At a foot tall, with a floral print and a bow around the neck, it reads more collected-over-time than holiday-aisle impulse buy. Set it on a bookshelf, a console table, a windowsill with good light. It’s $7.50.

2 4×4 Round Balloon Tabletop Picture Frame

Small frames are always useful, and this one would look especially sweet in a child’s room or nursery. The 4×4 Round Balloon Tabletop Picture Frame holds a standard 4×4 photo in a rounded silhouette that sits neatly on a nightstand or desk. The 4×4 Round Balloon Tabletop Picture Frame is $3.

3 4-Pack Hand Embroidered Bow Coaster Set

Hand embroidery on a coaster is a small luxury that costs almost nothing here. The 4-Pack Hand Embroidered Bow Coaster Set has a stitched bow motif that works in a lot of rooms without trying too hard—a coffee table that wants a little texture, a side table that needs something to do. And, four coasters at $6 is math that makes sense.

4 Set of 2 Mercury Long Stem Coupe Glasses

Mercury glass looks antique and has a way of catching light that regular glassware simply doesn’t. This set of 2 Mercury Long Stem Coupe Glasses delivers that quality at a price that removes any anxiety about actually using them. The long stem and coupe shape make them work as barware or as a display piece holding a small candle or a few stems. Two glasses for $7 is a find worth doubling back for.

5 Marble Soap Dish

For just $7, this Marble Soap Dish immediately makes a bathroom feel more elevated. The TJ Maxx version is straightforward: natural stone, clean profile, no fuss. It does the job and looks good doing it, which is exactly what you want from a soap dish.

6 Heart Decor

The Heart Decor piece is a tabletop accent that leans into its shape without being precious about it. It works in a gallery arrangement, on a mantle, or on a shelf where something small and sculptural is needed to anchor a corner. Valentine’s Day has nothing to do with it—hearts read as decorative objects year-round when the execution is right. The Heart Decor is $6.50.

7 5×11 Bright Heart Serving Dish

A heart-shaped serving dish that’s actually a useful size is harder to find than it sounds. The 5×11 Bright Heart Serving Dish is large enough to hold cookies, crackers, or cheese for two, and the bright colorway makes it a natural centerpiece on a casual table. It’s just $5.

8 Speckled LED Glass Egg

The Speckled LED Glass Egg is a small decorative light that doesn’t require an outlet, a cord, or a plan. The speckled glass diffuses the LED glow into something warm and soft that works on a bookshelf, a bathroom counter, or a bedside table as a low-key nightlight. Seasonal without being limited to one season, the Speckled LED Glass Egg is $6.50.

9 4×4 Matte Double Bauble Heart Tabletop Picture Frame

The 4×4 Matte Double Bauble Heart Tabletop Picture Frame has a matte finish and a decorative bauble detail that gives it more personality than a standard frame without veering into novelty territory. It holds a 4×4 photo and sits cleanly on any flat surface. A four-dollar frame with actual character is not a common thing. It’s $4.

10 Set of 2 Ombré Coupe Glasses

Where the mercury coupe glasses go moody and reflective, the Set of 2 Ombré Coupe Glasses go soft and gradient—color that fades from the base up in a way that reads more art object than barware, though they function perfectly well as both. The coupe shape keeps them versatile, and two for seven dollars means using them without treating them like heirlooms. The Set of 2 Ombré Coupe Glasses is $7.

11 Jungle Green Marble Bath Accessories Collection

The Jungle Green Marble Bath Accessories Collection brings a specific, saturated energy to a bathroom that white or gray marble simply can’t—the deep green veining reads rich and botanical without requiring any additional effort. Whether it’s a soap dispenser, a dish, or a full set of accessories, the collection pieces work together or apart as a quick upgrade to a space that’s usually an afterthought. Pieces start at $7.