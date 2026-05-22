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7 Best New TJ Maxx Home Finds This Week

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 22, 2026
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Shop 7 new T.J. Maxx home finds, from chic Lillian August tables to Morris & Co. rugs.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 22, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for new home decorations to spruce up your living spaces, but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Head on over to T.J. Maxx. The discount store is killing it right now with its inventory, especially in the home aisles. I have found so many amazing items recently, ranging from furniture pieces to decorative accents. Unfortunately, the best items sell out almost as fast as they hit the store. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds this week.

1
This Gorgeous Lillian August Linen Side Table

LILLIAN AUGUST 27x15x24in Two Drawer Swoop Linen Side Table
TJ Maxx

I literally just saw an Instagram Reel of a side-by-side comparison between this LILLIAN AUGUST27x15x24in Two Drawer Swoop Linen Side Table and a Serena & Lily piece that looked almost exactly the same. The main difference? The price. This version is just $199.99, while the bougie designer one will set you back hundreds more.

2
A Pretty Morris & Co. Rug

MORRIS & CO. 8x10 Wool Mallow Hand Tufted Area Rug
TJ Maxx

There are so many amazing area rugs at T.J. Maxx. When shopping at any discount store, I always recommend gravitating toward natural fibers, like wool or jute, over anything synthetic, as those can tend to look cheap. This MORRIS & CO.8×10 Wool Mallow Hand Tufted Area Rug, $349.99, looks like it could cost over $1,000 at a fancy rug store.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

3
A Gingham Table Cloth

PETITE PLUME Signature Twill Gingham Table Cloth
TJ Maxx

Oh, how I love gingham in the summer. It is basically the official plaid pattern of the warmer season and evokes nostalgia for almost anyone. This PETITE PLUME Signature Twill Gingham Table Cloth, $39.99, will be a gorgeous addition to your table this season when hosting guests.

4
A Rattan Ottoman

TAHARI 26x19x17 Azura Rattan Ottoman With Cushioned Top
TJ Maxx

Again, is this Serena & Lily or T.J. Maxx? It’s almost impossible to tell unless you look at its shockingly low price. The TAHARI 26x19x17 Azura Rattan Ottoman With Cushioned Top is just $129.99. It’s perfect for the end of your bed, a living room ottoman, or an accent piece anywhere in the home.

5
Floral Sheet Sets

NVOGUE Hydrangea Sheet Set
TJ Maxx

Hill House Home sheets are super expensive, but you can get a dupe set for $15 at T.J. Maxx. This ENVOGUE Hydrangea Sheet Set starts at just $14.99 and gets the grandmillenial look for less. The pattern is gorgeous, and the set comes with flat and fitted sheets and pillow covers.

6
Outdoor Furniture

MADE IN VIETNAM 28x27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair
TJ Maxx

Why pay Restoration Hardware prices for outdoor furniture when T.J. Maxx has equally gorgeous pieces for a fraction of the price? This MADE IN VIETNAM 28×27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair is so exquisite. It is just $299.99, which includes the cushions. You will pay triple that at other stores.

7
A Summer Weight Blanket

PIUBELE Made In Portugal Textured Coverlet
TJ Maxx

PiuBelle is a high-quality HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx bedding brand that looks like a designer brand. The quality is top-notch and just as amazing as that of higher-end brands, for a fraction of the price. I love the seafoam color of this Textured Coverlet, perfect for the season with beachy vibes. It starts at $50.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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