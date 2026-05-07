Shop 11 last-minute T.J. Maxx Mother's Day gifts, from Gucci necklaces to chic pajamas.

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If you haven’t gotten mom anything for Mother’s Day, run to T.J. Maxx. The discount department store has so many fantastic options, ranging from gorgeous jewelry and pampering products to purses, pajamas, and sunglasses. The best thing is, most items are affordably priced, and there is something for every budget. Here are 11 last-minute T.J. Maxx Mother’s Day gifts that look high-end.

1 A Pretty Gold Ring

Get mom a gift that is gold and shiny like her! This Milor Gold 14kt Gold Wave Design Ring, $79.99, is one of many pieces from the Made-in-Italy line that the website has in stock, and it’s gorgeous. The polished, wavy ring comes in sizes five to 10 and has a 14-karat-gold exterior.

2 Designer Sunglasses

I found so many amazing sunglasses from major designers. If you want to spend a lot of money, get her a pair of Gucci or Fendi shades. But this pair of Kate Spade 57mm Round Sunglasses, $59.99, is super sophisticated and on-trend, just like mom.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Laura Ashley Pajamas

Laura Ashley is one of those nostalgia-sparking brands, especially for moms who lived through the 1980s. I love this Laura Ashley 2pc Toile Notch Collar Ruffle Hem Long Pants Pajama Set, $16.99, featuring a beautiful floral pattern and bringing comfy vibes.

4 Dionis Goat Milk Set

Pamper mom with bougie beauty and body care products. There are several great sets in stock, including this Dionis 3pc Lavender Blossom 3-step Treatment Set, just $7.99. It comes with a trio of body care products, including a serum and two lotions.

5 Or, a Crabtree & Evelyn Set

Crabtree & Evelyn is another nostalgic brand. My mom used to love their products, and I’m pretty sure I bought her this type of set for Mother’s Day when I was a kid. Right now, there are a few options from the brand, including this 4pk Vanilla And Shea Butter Body Kit, $14.99.

6 A Fun Pajama Set

If your mom is into more modern, eccentric, or maximalist vibes, this Printfresh 2pc Cotton Bagheera Short Pajama Set is the perfect gift for $49.99. These sets usually retail for triple this price at department stores, making this a great deal.

7 A Gucci Necklace

Get mom some designer bling for less! T.J. Maxx is known for its extensive Gucci offerings, selling items well below retail. Get mom the Gucci Made In Italy Sterling Silver Trademark Necklace, $299.99. It will never go out style, just like her!

8 A Kendra Scott Necklace

If Gucci is out of your budget, this Kendra Scott Gold Rose Quartz Mallory Pendant Necklace, $29.99, is a great alternative. It is definitely giving Van Cleef and Arpels but for a fraction of the price. There are other colors and styles available.

9 Natori Pajamas/slidetitle] There is also this Natori 2pc Orchida Satin Notch Pajamas Set, $59.99. As you can tell, I am a big fan of gifting pajamas, as moms rarely splurge on nice pairs for themselves. They also make a great addition to a gift basket you can personally curate for her with all her favorite goodies. [slidetitle num="10"]A Lobster Necklace

I am dying over how adorable this Betsey Johnson Mermaid Jewels Lobster Starfish Charm Tennis Necklace is, and how it is only $16.99. There are other equally adorable items in the collection if you want to get her a whole lobster accessory set.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 A Pretty Picture Frame

Moms are always suckers for framed photos of their kids. Especially when the said frame is as fancy as this Eccolo 8×10 Faux Pearl And Rhinestone Velvet Tabletop Picture Frame. Get it for $14.99 and don’t forget to print your favorite photo of the two of you to put in it.