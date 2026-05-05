11 TJ Maxx Spring Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less in May

Shop the best new Aldi home decor finds this week, from gingham tablecloths to a solar cow figurine.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Pottery Barn or T.J. Maxx? Over in the new arrivals of the discount store, it’s hard to tell the difference. I am a lifelong Pottery Barn shopper and appreciate the classic and timeless look of the name-brand home decor store. However, it can be quite pricy and out of budget for some people. If you want the PB look for less, run to T.J. Maxx this month. Want a sneak peek of what you will find? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less in May.

1 A Baket with Ear Handles

Pottery Barn is known for its amazing baskets and storage collection. This RGI Bloated Basket With Ear Handles can be used for stashing blankets or living room items, or as a decorative home for one of your potted plants. Get it for $34.99.

2 A Wood Lattice Coffee Table

This gorgeous wood MERCANA 28×17.5 Forsey Coffee Table, $299.99, looks so similar to Pottery Barn styles. The rustic-looking piece features a lattice design that is ultra timeless and looks a lot more expensive than it actually is.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 A Modern Oriental Rug

This OBEETEE 8×10 Haven Diamond Area Rug is made in Turkey and looks very similar to a Pottery Barn one that I have. The price is unbelievable for a high-end imported rug. Get it for $199.99 on the website, possibly less if you find it in-store.

4 Wall-Mounted Sconces

The lighting fixtures at Pottery Barn, including wall sconces, are a popular selection of interior designers and high-end builders. This REGINA ANDREW 7×8.25×13.75 Adria Wall Sconce, $179.99, is likely better quality at a lower price than you will find at high-end stores.

5 A Rustic Solid Wood Side Table

This MOTI 28x16x28 Jensen 1 Drawer Solid Wood Side Table is a refined rustic piece that looks like Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware. I love the white-washed wood and coastal design and can’t believe it is just $199.99.

6 Coastal Inspired Bedding

Coastal-inspired bedding is always at Pottery Barn. This BROOKS BROTHERS Chenille Stripe Blanket, $39.99 to $49.99, is an easy and inexpensive way to infuse the summer vibes of PB into your bedroom.

7 An Upholstered Accent Chair

Lillian August is one of my favorite brands at T.J. Maxx, as it gives serious Serena & Lily and Pottery Barn vibes at a fraction of the price. This 21×29.25×22 Poppi Pleated Skirt Accent Chair, $299.99, looks super high-end.

8 Another Wood Accent Table

Another great product from the collection is the LILLIAN AUGUST 26×25 1 Drawer Accent Table. It will look great as a little nightstand or side table next to a sofa or chair. Get the timeless piece for $199.99.

9 Matted Gold Frames

Pottery Barn is known for selling some of the most gorgeous gallery wall frames. This A&B Home 23×23 Remi Agate Shadow Box, $99.99, will make a great addition to yours.

10 A White Washed Reclaimed Wood Bench

This Classic Home 83x16x18 Caleb Solid Reclaimed Pine Bench, $299.99, is so pretty with its white-washed finish and can be used in so many ways — as a long dining bench, next to a window, or in a hallway.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 A Leather Ottoman

Leather can be hit or miss, but it is one of the things Pottery Barn does right. This Moti 22x22x13 Leather Batton Pouf Ottoman, $129.99, feels and looks like luxury, made out of gorgeous leather. And, nobody will know that it isn’t name-brand.