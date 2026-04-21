7 TJ Maxx Spring Finds This Week That Look Like Luxury Brands

Shop 7 T.J. Maxx spring finds that look like luxury brands, from Ray-Ban dupes to Gucci ties.

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If you aren’t shopping at T.J. Maxx, you are missing out. On recent shopping trips, I have discovered so many fabulous products, including serious high-end designer clothes, shoes, home furnishings, and beauty products for well under retail price. If you don’t want to spend that much money, there are also lots of bougie-looking items that look like luxury brands for a lot less. What should you shop for this week to score the best deals? Here are 7 T.J. Maxx spring finds that look like luxury brands.

1 A Nautica Outdoor Set That Looks Serena & Lily

Whenever the Serena & Lily catalog hits my mailbox, I die a little inside because I want everything in it. This season, T.J. Maxx has so many great outdoor pieces that have the same coastal cool vibes for a fraction of the price. This NAUTICA 3pc Outdoor Scalloped Accent Chairs And Table Set is just $499.99 and includes two wicker chairs, cushions, and a small table.

2 Aviators for $13 That Look Like Ray Bans

I’m a huge fan of aviator sunglasses, especially Ray-Bans. Unfortunately, the designer shades have gotten super pricey. I found this pair of HURLEY 59mm Aviator Sunglasses for just $12.99, and they offer the sleek, cool summer look for so much less. And, if you lose them, you might be sad, but not $300 sad.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Bougie-Looking Throw Pillows

Don’t ever pay full price for throw pillows. T.J. Maxx always has so many in-season and on-trend options for indoors and outside for a fraction of the price. I love these INDIGO FABLES 20×20 Floral Striped Block Print Whipstitch Trim Pillows. Each one is just $19.99.

Apparently, I am a big fan of the new Nautica home collection. This Nautica 20×37 Ashley Counter Stool looks so Restoration Hardware, without the hefty price tag. Each stool is made of wood with wrapped jute accents and has cozy cushions. There are darker and lighter wood options, and matching chairs as well. Get them for $229.99 each.

5 The Prettiest Lamps

Per usual, the lighting aisle of T.J. Maxx is filled with designer-looking table and floor lamps with discount prices. This KARMA HOME 16in Ceramic And Metal Bankers Lamp is just $69.99, but it looks like it would cost hundreds at Anthropologie or another store.

6 The Most Unique Dining Chairs

The latest Martha Stewart home collection is also killing it. This set of two MARTHA STEWART 22×30 Outdoor Rope Dining Chairs is $399.99. Each hand-woven chair has rope details, removable seat cushions, curved backs, and is designed for outdoor use, but pretty enough for inside.

7 Gucci Ties

And, if you are on the market for a high-end gift for a loved one or yourself, run to T.J. Maxx. They have an assortment of GUCCI Silk Designer Ties for well under the retail price. At the Gucci store, you will pay over $250, but at T.J., you will pay $179.99. You might be able to find them for less at the store.