11 Best New Five Below Home Finds Under $10 in June

New Five Below home finds include storage, decor, and seasonal summer accents under $10.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A new month brings a fresh roundup of home finds at Five Below. The discount retailer is known for its storage and organization solutions, home decor, and throw accents that make it easy to spruce up your space on a budget. This month’s lineup features summery picks like fruity candles and outdoor cushions. So without further ado, here are the best under-$10 home finds at Five Below.

1 Metal Accent Stool

Repurpose this Metal Accent Stool ($6) as a raised plant stand or bathtub caddy. Its scalloped surface gives it a decorative finish, while the rubber feet help prevent scratching.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Gardening Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy.

2 Ribbed Candle Jar

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable Bath & Body Works candle dupe, opt for this stylish Ribbed Candle Jar ($5). It comes in four summery scents: Citrus Bliss, French Lavender, Raspberry, and Vanilla Santal. Money-saving tip: You can purchase all four for less than the price of a single B&BW candle!

3 Star-Patterned Coir Doormat

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday in style this Fourth of July with the red, white, and blue Star-Patterned Coir Doormat ($5). Its natural fibers keep dirt and pollen from tracking into your home.

4 Jewelry Organizer Stand

The Jewelry Organizer Stand ($7) includes four necklace hooks, 12 earring slots that accommodate both studs and hoops, four ring rolls, and a velvet-lined compartment for bracelets. It also features a pull-out drawer for additional storage.

5 Handwoven Pink Chindi Rug

This vibrant Handwoven Pink Chindi Rug ($7) provides just the right amount of coverage for a bathroom, walk-in closet, or hallway. Its braided design brings texture and character to your space, elevating it beyond a standard rug.

6 “Back to Bed” Artwork

If you curate graphic art, consider adding this “Back to Bed” Artwork ($5) to your collection. Hang it near your bed for a playful nod to its message, or mount it in the bathroom with candles and aromatherapy essentials to create a zen atmosphere.

7 LED Strip Light Set

Lacking table or floor space for a lamp? Fairy lights not your thing? Light up your space using this LED Strip Light Set ($5). The 10-foot strip has a stick-and-peel backing for easy setup and comes with a remote control that lets you choose from 16 colors and four lighting modes.

8 Channel Throw

Take your setup to cozy new heights with this fluffy Channel Throw ($7). Available in pink or white, its plush texture offers a luxurious look and feel that far exceeds its budget-friendly price tag.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals.

9 Rotating Art Organizer

Corral your kids’ art supplies with this Rotating Art Organizer ($5), whose vibrant wheels can also help teach color recognition. It’s also useful for adults—use it to organize office supplies or tidy up a junk drawer.

10 Printed Outdoor Cushion

Upgrade your outdoor entertaining space and stay within budget with this joyful Printed Outdoor Cushion ($7). It adds a comfortable layer of cushioning while instantly dressing up otherwise plain seats.

11 Spinning 2-Tier Organizer

Keep all your makeup and skincare neatly in one place with this Spinning 2-Tier Organizer ($7). It fits conveniently in the corner of your vanity, helping free up valuable counter space.