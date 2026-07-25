11 Best New Dollar General Halloween Finds Under $5

Shop the best Dollar General Halloween finds under $10, from a skull candle to a Nightmare Before Christmas set.

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October is coming whether your bank account is ready or not. The good news? Dollar General is happy to haunt your house for less. This week’s Halloween drop covers the full range of seasonal needs: table covers, wall kits, skull candles, iridescent ghost decor, a light-up ceramic pumpkin, and a nod to the Nightmare Before Christmas. Nothing here breaks $5 and most of it costs $3. Here are eleven Halloween finds worth grabbing before they vanish.

1 Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Design-A-Vinyl Playset

This Jack Skellington-themed vinyl design playset is made for kids to color, getting them in the Halloween spirit without breaking your tight seasonal budget. This NBC design-a-vinyl playset is licensed by Disney and just $5, which makes finding it at Dollar General feel slightly miraculous.

2 Friendly Haunts Plastic Table Cover

Spend just two dollars, and you’ve got a Halloween-themed plastic table cover that turns any surface into a seasonal statement. This friendly haunts cover is the decoration that does the most work for the least money on this entire list. Cover a table, a counter, a craft station, or whatever needs a dose of spooky spirit.

3 Pink Halloween Wall Decoration Kit

Pink Halloween is having a moment, and this wall decoration kit (complete with a ghost, bats, moon, and stars) delivers the aesthetic for $3. For anyone whose spooky season leans more pastel than gothic, this is the wall kit that speaks directly to that particular personality.

4 Plastic Spider Web Wall Decoration

This 65×66-inch plastic spider web for covers the most physical space per dollar of anything available at any retailer this season. This plastic spider web wall decoration goes up in thirty seconds and makes a doorway, a corner, or an entire wall look like an invitation for Trick-or-Treaters for just $3.

5 Halloween Glass Skull Scented Candle

This skull-shaped glass candle actually smells good, making it a Halloween home fragrance find worth having in multiples. This Halloween glass skull scented candle comes in two colors, costs $3, and looks appropriately menacing on a shelf even when it’s not lit.

6 Halloween Epoxy Word Table Decor

One dollar for a tabletop Halloween word piece delivers a small, specific seasonal detail. This Halloween epoxy word table decor fills the corner of a shelf or a counter that needs something without needing something significant.

7 Halloween Iridescent Glass Ghost Large Tabletop Decor—2 Assorted Colors

This iridescent glass ghost comes in two colors—pink and white—and works in a playful, maximalist display or as a standalone accent for people who want the season acknowledged without going full haunted house. This iridescent glass ghost tabletop decor is $5.

8 Halloween Grab-A-Bat Arcade Tabletop Decor

This grab-a-bat arcade style tabletop piece offers a fun take on the holiday with a cartoon twist. This grab-a-bat arcade tabletop decor comes in two colors and would look perfect on a party table. $3.

9 Halloween Mini Decorative Pumpkins

For just $3, you can scatter these four mini decorative pumpkins across a mantle, fill a bowl, line a windowsill, or add the final detail to a fall display. These Halloween mini decorative pumpkins are the most versatile staging prop in this week’s drop.

10 Halloween Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Shaped Decor

Pumpkins are the quintessential Halloween decor, and this light-up ceramic iridescent pumpkin offers an especially cute take. This comes in two styles and does the atmospheric heavy lifting of the holiday for $5.

11 Halloween Plastic Cat Printed Pink Glossy Pumpkin Decor

Pink and glossy, this plastic cat printed pumpkin is $3 and the most specific personality statement in this week’s drop. It makes a great addition to a porch, a kid’s room, a stairway, or anything else that needs a playful nod to the holiday.