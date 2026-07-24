11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

New Dollar General finds include summer essentials and home goods.

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We’re officially in the dog days of summer, which means now is one of your final chances to snag summer decor and outdoor games from Dollar General before they’re gone until next year. The discount retailer has everything you need to make it through Labor Day, including pool toys, summer candles, gardening essentials, and travel packing cubes. Here are the 11 best new D.G. finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat ($12) is designed to evenly distribute weight and help relieve pressure on your joints during long periods of standing. The cushioned support may also help reduce fatigue and ease strain on your lower back while you cook or clean.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Back-to-School Finds Under $10.

2 Summer Candles

Believe it or not, fall is just around the corner. Before pumpkin spice takes over, stock up on these summer-inspired scented candles from the Martha Stewart collection. At just $5 each, they’re an affordable way to enjoy the season a little longer. Choose from three fragrances: Tropical Sunrise, Fresh Waterlily, and Jasmine Magnolia.

3 Plant Mister

In your green thumb era? Nurture your indoor plants, hanging flowers, and herbs with this handy Plant Mister ($3). It has a vintage-esque vibe with its ribbed glass body and brass pump.

4 Inflatable Pool Lounge Bed

Kick back and relax on this Inflatable Pool Lounge Bed ($15) while soaking up the sun at the pool or lake. Made from heavy-duty vinyl, it features a built-in pillow for added comfort and a circular design that provides extra stability and buoyancy in the water.

5 Accent Bath Rug

Made from highly absorbent fabric, this Accent Bath Rug ($12) helps keep your floors dry and protected from excess water. The navy blue base is accented with a white scalloped trim for a stylish touch.

6 Travel Beauty Case

Keep your skincare, makeup, and toiletries neatly organized thanks to this Travel Beauty Case ($5). It zips shut to keep items contained and features a top carrying handle for easy transport. Its compact design fits conveniently in a suitcase or carry-on tote.

7 Inflatable Volleyball Pool Game

Raise the stakes and add some friendly competition with this Inflatable Volleyball Pool Game ($22). Winning team decides what’s for dinner? Losers pick up the bar tab? The possibilities are endless. When the fun is over, the net easily deflates for storage, though an air pump is required for setup.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

8 Floral Bedding Set

Redecorate your bedroom on a budget with this blue Floral Bedding Set ($15). The soft, cozy fabric adds a pop of color to your space while also helping create a relaxing sleep environment.

9 Collapsible Travel Water Bottle

As attached as I am to my Hydro Flask, its stainless steel construction is sturdy but unforgiving when it comes to packing since it can’t squish or bend to fit into tight spaces. That’s why I’m picking up this Collapsible Travel Water Bottle ($5), which can adapt to my packing needs.

10 Kids’ Shaded Playpool

For supervised, safe water play, pick up this Kids’ Shaded Playpool ($35). Its easy-to-transport inflatable design makes it convenient to bring to the beach, lake, or pool. Plus, it comes with a UV-blocking canopy to help protect your little one from harsh rays.

11 Travel Jewelry Case

This Travel Jewelry Case ($5) features necklace hooks, ring cuffs, a built-in pouch, and compartments for earrings. The felt-lined interior helps protect your jewelry from dust and scratches, while the zippered closure keeps everything secure.