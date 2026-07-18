11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Stores This Weekend

Dollar General’s latest deals include beauty, bedding, decor, and more.

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After months of scouring Dollar General for the best deals and buzziest products among shoppers, it’s safe to say we know how to satisfy your retail itch without going over budget. The new arrivals section is packed with beauty finds, cooling bed linens, LED decor, back-to-school essentials, and hosting must-haves. See our top 11 picks below, with prices starting at just 50 cents.

1 Beauty Must-Haves

Preserve the life of your makeup brushes by regularly cleaning them on this Makeup Brush Washing Pad ($3). Its textured silicone grooves help lift away dust, dried makeup, and dead skin cells, keeping your brushes cleaner so they apply makeup more smoothly and evenly.

And while you’re at it, pick up this Silicone Hair Tool Heat Pocket ($3). It doubles as a heat-resistant resting mat for hot styling tools and a convenient travel pouch.

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2 Cooling Bed Sheet Set

Before you walk past the bedding aisle, you might be surprised to find Serta’s Cooling Bed Sheet Set ($25). These cool-to-the-touch sheets are made with moisture-wicking fibers that help draw sweat and heat away from your body for a more comfortable night’s sleep. Summer aside, they’re appreciated year-round by hot sleepers and people experiencing menopause.

3 LED Solar String Lights

Keep the party going well after dark under the warm glow of these LED Solar String Lights ($10). The self-charging lights don’t require batteries or an extension cord, giving you the freedom to hang them wherever you want.

4 Floating Wireless Speaker

Did someone say pool party?! Play your favorite tunes from the comfort of the pool thanks to this Floating Wireless Speaker ($6). The rechargeable speaker is designed to look like a beach scene with a palm tree and umbrella. You can also take it with you to the beach or park.

5 Palm Tree Embossed Glass Carafe

Serve orange juice, lemon water, or batched cocktails in style with the Palm Tree Embossed Glass Carafe ($6). It has a 50-ounce capacity, which equals about four to six drinks at a time.

6 Color-Block Backpack

I know, I know—it’s too early to be thinking about back-to-school season. But if you want to get a head start on your shopping, Dollar General has school backpacks for under $10. The Color-Block Backpack ($5) has one main compartment for notebooks and books, plus a front pouch pocket for writing tools and small personal items.

Whether you’re shopping for summer camp or the classroom, Dollar General has incredible deals on Crayola art products. See for yourself:

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Decor Finds Under $5.

8 Cut & Customize LED Light Strap Kit

The Cut & Customize LED Light Strap Kit ($18) includes a 50-foot reel with 270 LEDs that can switch between 12 colors, three whites, and four flashing modes. Simply cut the strip to fit your space’s needs then reattach the connector, and it’s good to go! It’s battery-operated and remote-controlled for added convenience.

9 Green Gingham Bedding Set

The Green Gingham Bedding Set ($35) pairs nicely with beige neutrals or darker greens if you want an ombre effect. The midweight comforter is suitable for all-season use and safe to throw in the washing machine.

10 Glazed Ceramic Pitcher

Featuring a two-tone design, this Glazed Ceramic Pitcher ($4) has the luxe look of a piece from Pottery Barn or CB2. Its petite size is perfect for serving milk or cream with coffee, salad dressing for a big lunch spread, or even syrup at brunch.

11 LED Keychain Light

As an added safety precaution, consider getting this LED Keychain Light ($3.50). It’s also handy for camping, late-night roadside emergencies, or finding fallen items under car seats.