11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Hitting Stores Now

Shop the best new Dollar General home finds in stores now, from a plush area rug to pewter frames.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General’s home section isn’t flashy. It’s not going to overhaul your space. But right now at the discount retailer, there’s a spate of new home finds that are solid for the price, and if you ask us, that’s worth something. A Holly Williams doormat, a mahogany driftwood candle, a plush area rug, and a distressed pewter photo frame — this isn’t a clearance shelf, it’s a legitimate home refresh aisle if you know where to look. If Dollar General is on your shopping list, here are eleven home finds worth grabbing now.

1 True Living Woven Rug

Woven rugs add texture and a pop of color to your walkway, and at $6 this True Living woven rug is an easy way to try a new pattern in your space without much risk. It comes in assorted designs, which makes it worth checking what’s in stock before committing to one.

2 Holly Williams Home Sweet Home Fashionables Doormat—18×30 In

Holly Williams’ xo Holly line at Dollar General consistently produces doormats that look like they belong in higher-priced stores. This Holly Williams Home Sweet Home doormat is 18×30 inches — the standard front door size — with enough visual presence to make a porch feel much grander. It’s $10.

3 Large Plush Area Rug—39×50 In

A 39×50 plush area rug for $20 is one of the stronger value finds in Dollar General’s current home selection: that’s a rug large enough to anchor a sitting area or cover a significant stretch of bedroom floor without requiring any creative furniture arrangements. This large plush area rug comes in assorted styles.

4 DG Home Heavy Duty HandSaver Scourer

Some of the hardest working home items are also some of the least glamorous, and that’s OK. This heavy-duty scourer has a handle that keeps hands off the scrubbing surface, which matters for anything that requires actual pressure to clean. This DG Home HandSaver scourer is $1, making it the most utilitarian purchase on this list and probably the most immediately useful.

5 True Living Scented Candle

Mahogany and driftwood is a warm, slightly woody scent combination that works in a living room or a home office. It’s substantial enough to fill a room, but grounded enough not to compete with everything else. This True Living mahogany driftwood scented candle is 8 oz and only $5. Worth it.

6 DG Home Soft Toilet Paper

Twelve huge double rolls of toilet paper for $6.30? Objectively, that’s a restocking purchase worth making. This DG Home soft toilet paper covers several weeks of use in a single purchase — the kind of straightforward value that makes a Dollar General run worth planning.

7 True Living Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Tote with Lid

Storage isn’t sexy, but you know what is? The clean house you get to enjoy when all of your nicknacks are out of sight. A 20-gallon stackable storage tote closes everything away behind a substantial lid — perfect for handling seasonal items, garage overflow, and anything else that needs a home that isn’t a pile on the floor. This True Living 20-gallon storage tote is $12 and built heavy enough to handle actual use rather than just light-duty storage.

8 Printed Lint Roller

A lint roller for $1 is the household tool that most people need constantly, especially when pets are part of the family. This printed lint roller comes in assorted printed styles — a small, cheerful upgrade to a purely functional item.

9 True Living Coir Mat—18×30 In

Natural coir fiber traps dirt at the door more effectively than synthetic alternatives, which is the entire point of a doormat. This True Living coir mat comes in assorted designs at $10 — a back door or secondary entrance upgrade that holds up through the season without needing replacement.

10 Distressed Pewter Photo Frame—5×7

An antiqued pewter finish gives a photo frame an aged, collected quality that a standard silver or black frame doesn’t have. This 5×7 distressed pewter photo frame is $3.75 — an almost unreasonable price for a frame that looks this considered on a shelf or a gallery wall.

11 True Living Scented Candle 2-Pack—Watermelon Mint Agave, 6.8 oz Each

Looking for something a little unexpected this summer? Try playing around with summer scents. This watermelon, mint, and agave combination is fresh, slightly sweet, slightly herbal, and two 6.8-oz candles for $5 makes this the best fragrance value in this week’s drop. These True Living watermelon mint agave candles are the easy seasonal restock that your family will love and guests will notice.