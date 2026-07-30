Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel Halloween finds, from skeleton barrels to ghost glitter globes.

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There’s a major “code orange” going on at Cracker Barrel! The Old Country Store is filling up with so many Halloween decorations this year, and they are all freakin’ adorable. I visited my local store last week and wanted to bring everything home with me. From salt and pepper shakers to blow molds and glitter globes, the spooky style is not to be missed. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel Halloween finds already hitting shelves.

1 An Animated Skeleton in a Barrel

I love the Halloween decorations at Cracker Barrel that move and have lights. This Animated Skeleton in a Barrel for $34.99 is so fun and makes spooky sounds. “Great quality. It is extremely funny! Me and my sister sat in her vehicle crying from laughing so hard after buying it. Each thing it says is just so hilarious,” one shopper wrote.

2 Ghost and Mummy Sitters

I love Cracker Barrel “sitter” decorations, as they are a clever way to add style to a shelf. This ghost holding a cat and mummy holding a pumpkin sitters are so adorable. Their legs hang over the side of the shelf.

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3 Skooby Dop and Peanuts Halloween Decorations

There is Halloween merch in every aisle. You can get a spooky Scooby Doo sweatshirt or a Peanuts water tumbler. There are tons of other clothing items and accessories.

4 Mini Salt and Pepper Collectibles

Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper minis are one of the best deals at the store. They come in so many spooky shapes this fall, including ghosts, cats, and tombstones. Each is $1.50.

5 Mummy Blow Mold

Blow molds, another Cracker Barrel specialty, are all over the store. There are a few new styles for Halloween, including this adorable mummy.

6 Jewelry and Key Chains

Get blinged out in spooky style with the help of Cracker Barrel. I found tons of sparkly accessories, including skeleton earrings and a ghost key chain.

7 A Haunted House Cookie Jar

I love functional items that double as decor, and so does Cracker Barrel. This haunted house is super spooky and fun, and will look great in your kitchen while also housing cookies. Get it for $27.99.

8 Halloween Costumes

There were even Halloween costumes at my store! This princess costume was so gorgeous and elaborate, perfect for any aspiring royal.

9 A Ghost Glitter Globe

How adorable is this ghost glitter globe? I love that it includes a jack-o-lantern and also witch legs, incorporating lots of Halloween spirit.

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10 A Ghost and Cat Ghost

I love this ghost and ghost cat set, which makes a large impact as it is bigger than a lot of the other decorations in the store.

11 And, a Kitty Vampire Blow Mold

What do you get when a spooky cat goes vamp? This kitty vampire blow mold. Like all the blow molds, it lights up in festive style. Get all these Halloween decorations and more at Cracker Barrel.