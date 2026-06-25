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11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $15

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 25, 2026
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Affordable decor finds that add seasonal style and are easy to store.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 25, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love decorating for the changing seasons, but it can take a toll on both your storage space and budget. That’s why I like shopping at Dollar General, where decor is affordable and easy to store once it’s time to pack it away.. With summer in full swing, D.G. just dropped a ton of new decor finds and the best styles are all under $15.

1
Cordless Daisy Table Lamp

Summer Pink Daisy Flower Cut-Out Touch Lamp
Dollar General

The Cordless Daisy Table Lamp ($5) features a perforated shade that casts delicate petal-shaped patterns. Its touch-activated design lets you place it wherever you like without worrying about proximity to an outlet.

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2
Heirloom Tomato Candle

Holly Williams Heirloom Tomato Gold and White Jar Candle, 10 oz
Dollar General

High-end retailers have embraced the tomato-scented candle trend, with brands like Bloomingdale’s, Sage + Sound, and Brooklyn Candle Studio selling their own versions for $45 or more. If you ask me, that price point feels excessive. That’s why I’m grabbing this Heirloom Tomato Candle at Dollar General for just $5.

3
Round Jute Rug

Round Jute Rug Décor, 2 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

Perfect for living rooms, walk-in closets, and home offices, this Round Jute Rug ($12) is made from natural fibers that mesh well with coastal, bohemian, farmhouse, and minimalist aesthetics. It features pink or blue fringed tassels and a flat-weave design that’s easy to maintain.

4
Colorblock Quilted Bolster Pillow

Holly Williams Colorblock Quilted Bolster Decorative Throw Pillow, 2 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

An easy way to give your couch or bed a new look is by switching up the shape of your throw pillows. Take this Colorblock Quilted Bolster Pillow ($10), for example. Its cylindrical shape provides support for your neck, back, or legs, while the fringed edges and quilted texture add a decorative touch.

5
Daisy Wooden Tray

Decorative Large White Daisy Printed Wood Tray
Dollar General

Corral coffee table essentials or organize countertop clutter with this Daisy Wooden Tray ($8). Its raised edges help keep items in place, while the spacious surface offers plenty of room for everything from candles and coasters to keys and cosmetics.

6
LED Curtain Lights

Brilliant Innovations Summer Battery Operated Warm LED Curtain Lights
Dollar General

If you ever dreamed of having a bed canopy, now’s your chance with these LED Curtain Lights ($5). It includes eight strands with a total of 64 warm LEDs that you can arrange to your preference.

7
Freestanding Message Board

Holly Williams Green Message Board, 10x10 in
Dollar General

Write little love notes or leave helpful reminders via this Freestanding Message Board ($8). It’s also fun to bring along for bachelorette trips, baby photo shoots, and parties—with 147 letters, numbers, and symbols to play around with, get creative and let your personality shine.

8
Strawberry Canvas Art

Strawberry Canvas Art, 18 in x 24 in, Assorted
Dollar General

Priced at $12, the Strawberry Canvas Art lets you embrace seasonal wall decor without blowing your budget. Plus, its 18 in x 24 inch size makes it simple to store once you’re ready to swap it out for pumpkin-inspired art come fall.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $5.

9
Photo Frames

Holly Williams White Rectangular Mini Photo Frame, 2.5x3.5 in
Dollar General

The XO Holly by Holly Williams collection is full of charming home decor pieces. What really stands out to me, though, is the range of $1 photo frames in different textures, colors, and shapes. Some of my favorites include:

10
Disco String Lights

True Living Summer Battery Operated Disco String Lights, 6 ft, 3 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

These aren’t your average string lights. Add a pop of pizzazz to your outdoor space with these fun, battery-operated Disco String Lights ($5) that feel like you’re straight off the set of Mamma Mia.

11
Glass Candle Holder

Glass Candle Holder Décor, Assorted
Dollar General

Elevate your tablescape with a blue or clear Glass Candle Holder ($3). You can even take it a step further by styling them with printed taper candles.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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