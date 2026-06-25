11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $15

Affordable decor finds that add seasonal style and are easy to store.

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I love decorating for the changing seasons, but it can take a toll on both your storage space and budget. That’s why I like shopping at Dollar General, where decor is affordable and easy to store once it’s time to pack it away.. With summer in full swing, D.G. just dropped a ton of new decor finds and the best styles are all under $15.

1 Cordless Daisy Table Lamp

The Cordless Daisy Table Lamp ($5) features a perforated shade that casts delicate petal-shaped patterns. Its touch-activated design lets you place it wherever you like without worrying about proximity to an outlet.

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2 Heirloom Tomato Candle

High-end retailers have embraced the tomato-scented candle trend, with brands like Bloomingdale’s, Sage + Sound, and Brooklyn Candle Studio selling their own versions for $45 or more. If you ask me, that price point feels excessive. That’s why I’m grabbing this Heirloom Tomato Candle at Dollar General for just $5.

3 Round Jute Rug

Perfect for living rooms, walk-in closets, and home offices, this Round Jute Rug ($12) is made from natural fibers that mesh well with coastal, bohemian, farmhouse, and minimalist aesthetics. It features pink or blue fringed tassels and a flat-weave design that’s easy to maintain.

4 Colorblock Quilted Bolster Pillow

An easy way to give your couch or bed a new look is by switching up the shape of your throw pillows. Take this Colorblock Quilted Bolster Pillow ($10), for example. Its cylindrical shape provides support for your neck, back, or legs, while the fringed edges and quilted texture add a decorative touch.

5 Daisy Wooden Tray

Corral coffee table essentials or organize countertop clutter with this Daisy Wooden Tray ($8). Its raised edges help keep items in place, while the spacious surface offers plenty of room for everything from candles and coasters to keys and cosmetics.

6 LED Curtain Lights

If you ever dreamed of having a bed canopy, now’s your chance with these LED Curtain Lights ($5). It includes eight strands with a total of 64 warm LEDs that you can arrange to your preference.

7 Freestanding Message Board

Write little love notes or leave helpful reminders via this Freestanding Message Board ($8). It’s also fun to bring along for bachelorette trips, baby photo shoots, and parties—with 147 letters, numbers, and symbols to play around with, get creative and let your personality shine.

8 Strawberry Canvas Art

Priced at $12, the Strawberry Canvas Art lets you embrace seasonal wall decor without blowing your budget. Plus, its 18 in x 24 inch size makes it simple to store once you’re ready to swap it out for pumpkin-inspired art come fall.

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9 Photo Frames

The XO Holly by Holly Williams collection is full of charming home decor pieces. What really stands out to me, though, is the range of $1 photo frames in different textures, colors, and shapes. Some of my favorites include:

10 Disco String Lights

These aren’t your average string lights. Add a pop of pizzazz to your outdoor space with these fun, battery-operated Disco String Lights ($5) that feel like you’re straight off the set of Mamma Mia.

11 Glass Candle Holder

Elevate your tablescape with a blue or clear Glass Candle Holder ($3). You can even take it a step further by styling them with printed taper candles.