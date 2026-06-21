11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds Under $15

Shop the best new Dollar General garden finds under $15, from solar stakes to a whiskey barrel planter.

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If summer gives us all just one instruction, it’s this: Go outside, and do it often. You don’t have to go far. If you’re lucky enough to have your own garden or patio, that’s a perfect place to enjoy the sunshine and a little fresh air.

Of course, tending to your garden can add up fast once gloves, soil, hoses, and decor all land in the same cart. Dollar General makes the math easier this week: eleven items, none over $12, covering everything from a 50-foot hose to a 15.5-inch whiskey barrel planter to house your favorite flowers. If you’re ready to upgrade your outdoor space, these are the eleven garden finds worth grabbing before the season gets away from you.

1 Hedge Shears with Comfort Grip Handles

Comfort grip handles make a real difference on a tool that gets used for more than a few minutes at a time, especially when shaping hedges or trimming back overgrown shrubs. These hedge shears are $8 and hold up well for occasional yard maintenance.

2 True Living Outdoors All-Purpose Potting Soil—14 Qt

A 14-quart bag of potting soil covers a handful of medium containers without leaving half a bag sitting in the garage for the rest of the year. This True Living Outdoors all-purpose potting soil is $3.50 and works for most container plants without needing anything fancier.

3 Plastic Plant Watering Stake

These plastic plant watering stakes drip-feed water slowly into the soil, which matters most for the plants nobody remembers to check on during a busy week. They’re $1.50 each, and a smart backup for vacation weeks or just forgetful Tuesdays.

4 Plastic Grip Garden Tool

A basic hand tool with a grip handle covers the small digging and loosening jobs that come up constantly in a garden bed. This plastic grip garden tool is $1 and worth keeping a couple of on hand since they tend to wander off mid-project.

5 Bamboo Tiki Torch

Tiki torches do double duty: ambient lighting for an evening outside, plus some mosquito deterrence, depending on the fuel used. This bamboo tiki torch is $5 and a quick way to dress up a patio for a backyard gathering.

6 True Living Outdoors Coated Rubber Garden Gloves

Coated rubber gloves protect hands from thorns, wet soil, and general garden grime without sacrificing dexterity. This pair of coated rubber garden gloves is $1, genuinely one of the better deals on this entire list and adorable in a blue floral design.

7 True Living Outdoors Metal Solar Stakes—6 Count

Six solar stakes light up a garden bed or walkway path automatically after dark, no wiring required. This 6-count set of metal solar stakes is $7 and an easy way to make a yard feel not just finished, but magical after sunset.

8 American Seed Border Mix

Border mix seed packets are built for exactly what the name suggests: filling in along walkways, fences, or garden edges with a coordinated mix of blooms. This American Seed border mix is $2 and a low-cost way to fill out a flower bed by midsummer.

9 Duck Garden Decor

A small duck figure tucked into a flower bed or by a garden path adds some personality without overwhelming the space. This duck garden decor piece is $3 and the kind of detail that makes a yard feel a little more fun, loved, and lived-in.

10 True Living Outdoors 5/8-Inch 4-Ply Garden Hose—50 Ft

A 50-foot hose reaches most of a standard yard without needing to be dragged or extended from a second connection point. This True Living Outdoors 4-ply garden hose is $10 and a solid replacement for a hose that’s started kinking or cracking.

11 Garden Whiskey Barrel—15.5 Inch

A whiskey barrel planter brings a rustic, established look to a porch or patio that a plastic pot just can’t match. This 15.5-inch garden whiskey barrel is $12 and large enough to anchor a small tree, shrub, or a cluster of flowering annuals.