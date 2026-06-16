Shop 11 new Dollar General finds, from patriotic Croc dupes to summer flamingo mugs.

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Have you been to Dollar General this month? The discount store has so many fun summer finds now that we are halfway through June and close to the first official day of summer. From makeup and skincare cheaper than other stores, to flamingo mug and patriotic Croc dupes, you never know what you might find in the aisles of the store, with prices as low as a single dollar. What should you shop for ASAP, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar General finds hitting shelves mid-June.

1 Name Brand Makeup That Is Cheaper than Walmart

Dollar General has tons of name-brand makeup, including many Cover Girl products, at prices much lower than those of other stores. “Summer-ready favorites that make the beauty aisle feel a little more luxe for less,” the store captioned a post.

2 Strawberry Decor

Passionate Painted Lady shared about all the fruity decor. “Dollar General has some cute strawberry decorations,” she wrote. “They have lots of really cute strawberry decor. My granddaughters are doing their bathroom in strawberries and something else. Really cute. Thanks for showing us and taking us so long with you,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Lots of “Daisy Girl Summer” Items

Apparently, it is “Daisy Girl Summer” at Dollar General. “When everything’s comin’ up daisies…AND the prices are staying down,” the chain writes in a post. “Yesss! Immediately hauled some new goodies!” a shopper commented. “Oh my goodness this is the cutest collection!!” another added.

4 So Many Things You Didn’t Know You Needed

You never know what will end up in your cart when you shop at Dollar Tree. One influencer shared the random items she went home with during a recent shopping trip, which included a sink hair catcher and a “decorative sink strainer.” “Some things I didn’t, need, but needed from Dollar General,” she captioned the post.

5 Citronella Candles

Dollar Tree is here to help you keep the bugs and mosquitoes away, for just one dollar! The store has a variety of citronella candles in amazing scents. Bougie on a Budget Shop with Mel shared a bunch of $1 finds. “Dollar items at Dollar General,” she captioned the post.

6 Lots of “Cutesy” Items

Don’t miss all the random cuteness overland items at Dollar Tree that your tween or tween will love, including charms, tumblers, and artwork. “The cutest new finds just hit Dollar General and let me tell you… they understood the assignment 👀✨ Run, don’t walk because these shelves are giving main event energy today,” Jennifer Lyn wrote.

7 Body Stickers

Looking for some fun items for your little fashionista? The same influencer, Jennifer Lyn, also scored body stickers for $2. “Come shopping with me at Dollar General because I genuinely cannot believe this was just sitting on the shelf waiting for me,” she captioned a post.

8 Organizing Items

Don’t sleep on Dollar General if you are on an organizational mission. The store has so many cheap and useful items. One influencer found this Lazy Susan-like acrylic organizer, perfect for cosmetics and skincare products, or even kitchen goodies. There are so many other similar items.

9 Home Decor Teens Will Love

Another influencer was shocked to find so many teenager-approved home decor items for super low prices. “I had to go pick up a few things at Dollar General. I walked through the home decor section. What I saw,” she wrote, sharing a video that included really cute initial art.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Patriotic Croc Dupes

Dollar General is leaning hard into the red, white, and blue, patriotic feels this season for America’s 250th. They even have a few Croc-dupe styles you will love. “I’m obsessed with these new Dollar General finds! Make sure you’re following bc I love sharing my fav things with y’all,” an influencer shared.

11 And, the Cutest Summer Mugs and Cups

Who doesn’t want to drink their morning coffee out of a flamingo mug in the summer? Dollar General has a bunch of new cups and mugs for the warm weather season, each more adorable than the last. “Dollar General has some cute summer cups,” an influencer wrote, sharing her favorite designs.