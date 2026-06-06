11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop Dollar General's best June finds, from a $1 flip flop to a Margaritaville beverage dispenser.

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Dollar General gets summer: it’s hot, loud, wet, and significantly improved by a Margarita in hand. This week’s drop covers the full spectrum of summer needs, from a $1 pair of flip flops to a $34 air circulator fan, a rainbow tube float, toys for the kids, and other fun goodies you didn’t know you needed until now. Prices are beyond reasonable, and there’s something new at every turn. These are the 11 best new Dollar General finds to check out in June.

1 H2OGO Rainbow Ribbon Tube Float

A rainbow ribbon tube float brings the fun and photographs like a dream, meaning it has all the makings of your most cherished summer memories. This H2OGO rainbow ribbon tube float is $10 — the summer purchase that is impossible to regret.

2 Beach Bed Lounge Float

The beach bed lounge float is for people who have accepted that they are not getting out of the pool until dinner. This one comes in assorted styles, supports the whole body rather than just the parts a standard tube does, and costs $15 — about the cost of a single pool drink at the resort.

3 Giant Rainbow Coil Spring Toy

The coil spring toy has survived every generation of childhood because its appeal is essentially physics — watch it walk down stairs, pass it hand to hand, hold both ends and let it ripple. A giant rainbow version of this classic coil spring toy is $10 and will occupy children and curious adults in equal measure.

4 Margaritaville Clear Beverage Dispenser—1 Gallon

One gallon of whatever you want to serve in a Margaritaville-branded clear dispenser is one way to cheer up your patio table for just $10. This Margaritaville clear beverage dispenser is the summer entertaining find that makes any backyard gathering look like someone planned it.

5 Aerospeed High Performance Air Circulator Fan—20 Inch

High performance air circulation is a specific promise, and at $34 the Aerospeed AC100 20-inch air circulator fan is the summer appliance that makes a room livable when the air conditioning is losing the argument with July. The most practical item on this list by a significant margin.

6 Clear Backpack with Black Straps

Clear backpacks are required at most stadiums, concerts, and theme parks now — and an $8 one that looks decent is a better solution than a $40 one that looks the same. This clear backpack with black straps is the practical summer bag that also works for school supply season when August arrives.

7 Plain Flip Flop Slippers

One dollar for flip flops? That’s an undeniable summer bargain. This plain flip flop slipper is the summer footwear find that makes every other shoe purchase this season feel slightly excessive by comparison.

8 Summer Cute Cat-Shaped Pink Critter Expandable Zipper Pouch

A cat-shaped expandable zipper pouch reads as cheerful, unserious, and exactly what kids want to put all their favorite treasures in. This cat-shaped pink critter expandable zipper pouch is $5 and the most joyful purchase on this list.

9 Small Stud Earrings Set—9 Pairs

Another one for the kids: Nine pairs of small stud earrings for $3 means each is just $0.33 per pair! Grab just one set to accessorize a full week of outfits, with extra options to spare.

10 Bobbie Brooks Patriotic Graphic Tee and Matching Shorts

Leaning into the Fourth of July, this Bobbie Brooks ladies patriotic graphic tee is the seasonal wardrobe add that works for the cookout, parade, or park day without having to change in between. Matched with the $6 patriotic star print shorts, the set is a full summer uniform that you’ll want to wear anywhere there are fireworks.

11 Bobbie Brooks Summer Ladies Blue Boxer Short

A blue boxer short for $5 is the summer lounge and sleep essential that belongs in every drawer by August. This Bobbie Brooks summer blue boxer short is comfortable, lightweight, and priced well, and — most importantly — adorable in a daisy print.