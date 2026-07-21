7 Best New Dollar Tree Halloween Finds Under $7 Hitting Shelves in July

Shop 7 new Dollar Tree Halloween finds under $7, from pumpkin trinket jars to haunted houses.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You don’t have to wait three months to experience Halloween! It is already happening at Dollar Tree, with spooky finds all over the store. From decorative items and crafts to clothing, there are tons of items to buy that will help you celebrate the Halloween season long before October 31. What should you shop for before the best seasonal items are sold out? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree Halloween finds under $7 hitting shelves in July.

1 Glazed Pumpkin Trinket Jars

Shoppers love the Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids, a steal for $1.50. Some people use them to fill with candles. “THIS – is THEE best container for my fall candles that I have ever bought. They are indeed heat resistant as I tried them in both microwave and oven, they are durable with a glossy nice finish and size is just right for the PERFECT candle. These clay material little darlings can’t go wrong – and for the price, they are indeeed a winner!!” a shopper exclaims.

2 A Harvest Themed Soap Dispenser

Another popular new item is the Harvest Theme Hand Soap Dispenser for $1.50. The biggest complaint? They sell out fast. “Disappointed that not more are available,” writes a shopper. “I purchased the scarecrow and latte soaps. My only complaint is that there is only one of each of those per box. Why????? They are so cute!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Insect Decorations

Get your home decorated with creepy crawlers. The Seasonal Collection Large Insect Decor, Assorted Insects are also $1.50. “They are awesome spiders. They are plastic so perfect for outside -weatherproof!” writes a shopper. “Zip tied solar light to it..so awesome! Already put them in front yard and not even October!” another added.

4 Crafting Ornaments

Get your craft on with the Crafter’s Square MDF Halloween Icon Ornaments, 8-ct. Pack for $1.50, an annual favorite with Dollar Tree shoppers. “Great value. 8 units per package Waited a year for them to come back. Love them,” writes one. “Nice quality,” adds another. “Bought last year. Painted n people loved them as gifts.”

5 Lidded Containers

Bakers, you need to run to Dollar Tree ASAP if you plan on making Halloween cookies. These Plastic Halloween Themed Containers with Lids are just $1.50 and are the perfect treat containers. “I purchased a bunch in bulks to put my Halloween sugar cookies in,” one person shared.

6 Pumpkin Garden Stakes

Shoppers also love the Pumpkin Garden Stakes for $1.50. “Love these signs. Large and nicely painted. If you want them to last for years, spray paint them with clear coat. They will not rust and will keep their color. Excellent value,” a shopper wrote. “Great value,” adds another. “Good size. Look great. Lined my sidewalk with the orange ones. Even painted some.”

7 Light Up Haunted Houses

And, if you want to spend a little more, splurge on the $7 Light-Up Metal Haunted House Decor, which comes in a few styles. They are all black and light up with a glow inside.