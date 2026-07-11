11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $1.50 Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $5, from Royal Norfolk stoneware to charger plates.

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Regardless of what you think of Dollar Tree’s inventory, there’s one thing we can all agree on: you’d be hard pressed to find better prices anywhere. Almost everything at Dollar Tree is $1.50 or less, meaning when you find a solid purchase, you’re all but guaranteed it’ll also be a steal. Right now, the kitchen section has dinnerware and serveware that holds up far beyond its pricepoint: Royal Norfolk stoneware bowls and mugs, beaded dinner forks, tapered champagne flutes, blue porcelain plates and bowls, stemless wine glasses, silver charger plates, and more. Here are eleven kitchen finds under $1.50 worth knowing about now.

1 Silver Charger Plate

A charger plate is the entertaining detail that instantly elevates a table setting, giving it a layered look and a pop of color or shimmer. At $1.50, this silver charger plate makes setting a full table of eight cost $12—well worth it for a tablescape that feels like fine dining.

2 Glass Prep Bowls

These four glass prep bowls for $1.50 are the perfect mise en place set that home cooks who’ve watched any cooking show will immediately recognize. They hold pre-measured ingredients, sauces, toppings, and anything else that benefits from being sorted before cooking begins.

3 Blue Porcelain Bowl

This pretty blue porcelain bowl costs just $1, but has enough weight and finish quality to look like it costs much more. The color is rich, the size is functional, and you can get as many as you like without overspending.

4 Tapered Champagne Flutes

Tapered champagne flutes keep carbonation longer than standard wide-mouth glasses and look considerably more elegant on a table. These are $1.50 each, meaning you can stock a full party’s worth of glasses for eight people (plus a few backups!) without worrying about breakage.

5 Royal Norfolk Stainless Steel Steak Knives

Royal Norfolk is a Dollar Tree staple for a reason: the brand consistently produces dinnerware and cutlery that outlasts the expectation. This 4-count Royal Norfolk steak knife set is $1.25 and a genuinely functional kitchen and table tool at a price you’ll love.

6 Beaded Dinner Forks

Beaded handles give these forks a decorative detail that most basic flatware sets don’t bother with, adding a slight vintage, artisan quality to a standard utensil. This 3-count beaded dinner fork set is $1.25, which means building a full set of eight place settings costs around $3.50.

7 Cooking Concepts Assorted Stainless Steel Mini Mixing Bowls

Mini mixing bowls are the prep kitchen tool that gets used more than any full-size bowl. You’ll bring them out time and time again for resting marinades, holding spices, and catching anything that needs a temporary home during cooking. These Cooking Concepts stainless steel mini mixing bowls are $1.25 and worth having more than one set.

8 Blue Porcelain Plate

This is the plate version of the blue porcelain bowl above: same quality, same $1 price, and the natural pairing for anyone building a blue and white table setting from Dollar Tree finds. This blue porcelain plate pairs naturally with the charger plate, the bowl, and the champagne flutes on this list for a complete, coordinated table for almost nothing.

9 Royal Norfolk White Stoneware Bowl

White stoneware is the most versatile dinnerware color available. It works with every table setting, every season, and every food. This Royal Norfolk white stoneware bowl is $1.50 and one of the more durable everyday-use finds on this list.

10 Simple Stemless Wine Glasses

Twenty ounces of stemless glass for $1.50 is the best kind of backyard entertaining find. These wine glasses are sized generously and clean-lined enough to use for water, juice, or anything else that needs a glass, but also inexpensive enough to be stress-free.

11 Royal Norfolk White Stoneware Mug

This 15-ounce white stoneware mug from Royal Norfolk is the morning coffee upgrade that costs less than the coffee itself. It’s got the silhouette and heft that most people associate with pricier items, but it’ll set you back just $1.50.