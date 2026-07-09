11 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Decor Finds Under $5

Affordable Dollar Tree decor finds to refresh your living room.

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You don’t need a major makeover or a big budget to refresh your living room. Dollar Tree is stocked with stylish decor finds for under $5 that make it easy to update your space without overspending—or sacrificing precious storage when it’s time to bring out the holiday decorations again. From cozy candle holders and accent lighting, here are the best living room finds worth picking up.

1 Pink Candle Holder

The Pink Candle Holder ($1.25) is compatible with tealights, taper candlesticks, and votive candles, instantly elevating your space with a warm glow. Its low-profile design won’t obstruct your view, while the ribbed texture gives it a luxe look.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15.

2 Woven Basket

Available in three distinct designs, the Woven Basket ($1.25) is both stylish and functional. Use it to organize coffee table essentials and corral living room clutter, all while adding a decorative touch to your space.

3 Wooden Floral Cutouts

If your mantle or bookshelves are looking a bit empty, consider dressing them up with these beautiful Wooden Floral Cutouts ($1.25 each). Their white and natural wood finish offers a rustic farmhouse-inspired vibe.

4 Hexagon Mirror

Complete your art wall gallery with a Hexagon Mirror ($1.50). The fun shape adds dimension and visual balance, creating a stylish contrast among photo frames, artwork, and other decorative pieces.

5 Hanging Wall Shelf

Display trailing plants, books, trophies, souvenirs, and more on this Hanging Wall Shelf ($1.50). Made from durable plywood, it provides sturdy support while adding functional style to your walls.

6 Flower Vases

Did you know Dollar Tree carries an elegant selection of flower vases at affordable prices? In fact, you could pick up multiple styles for less than the cost of a single vase from a flower shop. Some of our favorite styles include:

7 Summer Candles

Before pumpkin and apple season sneaks up on us, enjoy these coastal and sandalwood scents from Dollar Tree’s Summer Candle Collection. Retailing for $1.25 a piece, each candle comes with a bamboo lid that snuffs out the flame and traps smoke.

8 Heart-Shaped Trinket Box

On the surface, this Heart-Shaped Trinket Box ($1.25) looks like a cute decor accent. But it also serves as a clever spot to stash your favorite candies for a little afternoon pick-me-up. Choose from four colors, including white, mint green, baby pink, and lilac purple.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

9 Decorative Table Light

If you don’t have the table or shelf space for a tabletop lamp, opt for this space-saving Decorative Table Light ($3) instead. Despite its compact size, it still casts a warm glow and sets the mood. Plus, it runs on AAA batteries, so there’s no need to worry about a plug-in cord.

10 Faux Wood Frames

Of course, no living room setup is complete without a photo display. Showcase your favorite snaps with friends, family, and memorable adventures in these Faux Wood Frames ($1.25), which offer the look of real wood at an affordable price.

11 Succulent Planters

Crafted from durable ceramic, these Succulent Planters ($1.25 each) are small enough to fit on mantles, shelves, and side tables. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can mix and match to create a unique display without repeating the same look.