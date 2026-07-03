Shop 11 new Dollar Tree bathroom finds under $5, from scalloped rush baskets to vanity organizers.

If you’re looking for items to upgrade your bathroom without spending a fortune, head over to Dollar Tree. The budget-friendly chain, which sells most of its merchandise for around $1.50, has so many items that can elevate your bathroom without breaking the bank. From organizing essentials to decorative items, you never know what you will find. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree bathroom finds under $5.

1 Scalloped, Colorful Baskets

The Scalloped Rush Baskets are such a gorgeous storage essential, available in assorted color options, each tipped in a different pastel. They look like they are from an expensive store like Pottery Barn Kids and are perfect for organizing bathroom essentials in style. Get them for $5 each.

2 Candles

Candles are perfect for the bathroom, as they are decorative and smell great. The popular Red Amber-Scented Jar Candle is back in stock for just $1. It has a pretty metal lid and comes in an amber-hued glass jar; many people use them in decorative centerpieces.

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3 These Bougie Beveled Mirrors

The Rectangular Beveled Mirror, which comes in gold and black, is another great bathroom item. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes a shopper.

4 Vanity Organizers

The Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers, 2.875 x 5.5 x 4.125 in., are perfect for organizing bathroom items. “These are both attractive and sturdy for makeup and craft storage. I used E6000 to glue a variety of these acrylic storage pieces to one of Dollar Tree’s acrylic cutting boards, and I love the result,” a shopper says. Get them for $1.50.

5 Facial Scrubs

Dollar Tree has a lot of great bath necessities, like these April Bath And Shower Microfiber Facial scrubs for $1.25. Shoppers love the “texture” and “softness.” Life hack? Some people use them in car cupholders.

6 Holiday Soap Pumps

I’m not sure how Dollar Tree is already getting in holiday merchandise, but here we are. These Christmas House Soap Dispenser, Assorted Designs are $5.00 each and come in festive shapes including Santa, gingerbread man, snowman, and Christmas tree. “I love their Christmas selection and they went above and beyond and went in the back to get an item for me,” a shopper says.

7 Wire Bins

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are both $1.50 and are bathroom storage essentials. They are great for storing under-sink items and for storing toilet paper.

8 Loofahs Shaped Like Animal Ballerinas

What is even better than a loofah hanging in the bathroom? One shaped like an animal ballerina. The April Bath And Shower Kids Animal-shaped Bath Puff is $1.25 and ultra adorable. Shoppers maintain that they are a great motivator for getting kids to clean themselves.

9 Plastic Bins

Storage Essentials Plastic Woven Baskets, just $1.50 on the website, come in assorted neutral colors and are perfect for bathroom items. “I have been buying these for the past 6 months. The best!” a happy shopper writes. “I used this to hold bathroom supplies. Works great!” adds another.

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10 Decorative Little Mirrors

Dollar Tree has many small decorative mirrors for creating a unique gallery-like mirror wall. These Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., come in black and gold and are just $1.50 each.

11 And, Innexpensive Shelving

The Floating Shelf is a repeat accent piece for many shoppers and comes in white and black. They are also customizable, and some shoppers opt to bedazzle them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes. They are perfect for bathroom decor.