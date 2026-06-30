11 Best New Dollar Tree Living Room Finds Under $5

Shop 11 new Dollar Tree living room finds under $5, from fall throw pillows to rush baskets.

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Are you looking for new items to add to your living room but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Dollar Tree to the rescue. America’s favorite dollar store has so many items that will elevate your main living space without costing you a ton of money. They even have some fantastic finds for under $5. What should you shop for on a tight budget to get your living room looking luxurious and bougie? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree living room finds under $5.

1 Fall Shaped Throw Pillows

Pumpkin spice lattes, maple leaves, footballs, and pumpkins, but in the form of a throw pillow? Yes, Dollar Tree. The new Seasonal Collection Harvest Decorative Pillow collection at Dollar Tree is selling for a mere $5 each. These will be long gone by the time your kids are back to school.

2 The Best-Selling Shelf

There is a reason why the Floating Shelf is one of the best-selling Dollar Tree items. The affordable accent is available in white and black and is super customizable. Some shoppers opt to bedazzle or paint them. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

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3 Little Decorative Mirrors

Create a mirror wall using smaller, decorative mirrors from Dollar Tree. These Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., come in black and gold and are just $1.50 each. They are “elegant,” per shoppers. “I needed these mirrors to hang on my posts in the living room and dining room. Perfect match,” one writes.

4 Picture Frames

If you aren’t buying picture frames at Dollar Tree, you are missing out. This Special Moments 5×7 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame is a favorite for just $1.25. Shoppers add a touch of paint and a photo to make a thoughtful gift. “Looks like wood! Very pretty frame and can easily be painted. 5 Stars!” one exclaims.

5 Glazed Pumpkin Trinket Jars

A new seasonal find? These Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids, 4x4x3.875-in., just $1.50 each. “These Harvest Glazed Themed Trinket boxes are adorable! I bought the pumpkin and acorn. They come all wrapped in a see-thru plastic and you could miss them because the store keeps them wrapped because if plastic wrap is opened the tops of these trinket boxes could fall down to the floor inside the store so they are probably best kept wrapped! Super cute for Halloween scene set ups!” a shopper writes.

6 Hanging Wall Shelves

Shoppers also adore the Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelves with Rope, 13.375×5.25-in. for $1.50. “I bought this over a month ago and I turned it into a really cute shelf for my wall….it’s holding a little vase with some flowers in it….it’s super cute!!! And easy to do!!” a shopper writes.

7 Fall Wall Art

Get your living room ready for fall with the Seasonal Collection Fall-themed Pumpkin Cart Wall Decor, Assorted Designs for $1.50 each. Some shoppers get seriously creative with them. “Bigger than what I thought. I made centerpiece out of them,” writes one.

8 Halloween Trees

I love the idea of a Halloween tree, and so do Dollar Tree shoppers. The Mini Halloween Themed Decorative Tree, Assorted Colors is just $1.50. “Love our little Halloween trees 🎃🎃, just like the Christmas ones!!! Great price too!!” writes a shopper. “This is a simple, cute Halloween-themed tree. It is easy to put together,” another adds.

9 Colorful Candles

Taper candles are one of Dollar Tree’s best-kept secrets, from timeless all-white, unscented candles to more colorful or scented options. These purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack, are $1.25 and stunning.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 The Preppiest Storage Baskets

The Scalloped Rush Baskets are gorgeous storage essentials available in assorted colors and are going seriously viral. Each is tipped in a different pastel, and they are near-perfect dupes of the expensive Pottery Barn Kids version. Get them for $5 each.

11 And, the Best Smelling Candles

Dollar Tree is such an amazing place to buy candles. They just got the popular Red Amber-Scented Jar Candle back in stock for just $1. Shoppers love that it has a pretty metal lid and comes in an amber-hued glass jar. Many people use them in decorative centerpieces.