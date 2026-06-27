11 Best New Dollar Tree Storage Finds Under $5

Shop the best new Dollar Tree storage finds under $5, from wire baskets to stackable cases.

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Getting organized doesn’t have to come with a big price tag—after all, the main goal of decluttering should be subtracting, not adding. But making a few strategic purchases can help ensure that everything you do keep has its own place, making it easier to reset your space when the clutter starts to build. From wire baskets to stackable cases, these Dollar Tree storage finds cover desks, kitchens, closets, and pretty much everywhere else clutter tends to pile up. The most expensive item here is still just $5, so building out a full organization system stays affordable.

1 Round Plastic Coated Wire Baskets with Handles

Wire baskets make it easy to grab and move things around without dumping everything out. This version has handles and a plastic coating that keeps the wire from snagging fabric or scratching surfaces. At $1.50, it’s a versatile option for a pantry, bathroom, or craft room.

2 Teaching Tree 3-Compartment Caddy

A table-top caddy keeps small supplies sorted instead of tangled together in one bin. This three-compartment Teaching Tree caddy works well for school supplies, craft materials, or bathroom essentials. It’s $1.25 and comes in several colors to match different spaces.

3 Home Decor Cotton Rope Basket

This cotton rope basket brings a softer, more decorative look to storage compared to the usual plastic bin. It holds its shape well and works nicely for blankets, towels, or toys. At $5, it’s the priciest item on this list but still a good deal for the style it adds.

4 Daisy Design Plastic Letter Basket

A letter basket keeps mail and paperwork from piling up loose on a counter or table. This daisy design letter basket adds a cheerful touch with its floral pattern instead of looking purely functional. At just $1.50, it’s an easy way to tidy up an entryway or desk.

5 Clear Storage Drawer

A clear storage drawer makes it simple to see what’s inside without having to dig through everything first. This one stacks well with others for a modular setup in a closet or under a sink. At $3, it’s a practical pickup for anyone working on a small organization project.

6 COS Storage Container with Clip Lock Lid

A clip lock lid keeps this container sealed tight—helpful for anything that needs to stay protected from moisture or pests. The COS storage container works well for pantry items, craft supplies, or small toys. It’s $4 and a sturdy option for longer-term storage.

7 Essentials Gold Wire Trays—12.625×9.25×2 In

A gold wire tray adds a little shine to a desk, vanity, or kitchen counter while still being functional. This one from Essentials is sized well for holding paperwork, mail, or small kitchen items, and at $1.50, it’s a nice upgrade from a plain plastic tray.

8 COS Flexible Tote Basket

A flexible tote basket can squeeze into tighter spaces than a rigid bin, which makes it more adaptable for awkward storage spots. This COS flexible tote basket holds its shape when full but folds down when empty. It’s $4 and a smart choice for closets or under-bed storage.

9 Teaching Tree Over-the-Chair Storage

Over-the-chair storage hangs supplies right where they’re needed instead of taking up desk or floor space. This Teaching Tree over-the-chair organizer works great for classrooms, home offices, or kids’ craft setups. At $1.25, it’s an easy way to free up extra room.

10 Cooking Concepts Plastic Veggie Storage Containers

These containers are designed specifically with produce in mind, helping vegetables stay fresher for longer in the fridge. The Cooking Concepts veggie storage containers have ventilation built in to manage moisture better than a standard sealed container. You’ll pay $1.25 to cut down on food waste, which ultimately helps you save.

11 Teaching Tree Stackable Storage Case

This 10-piece stackable storage set offers a lot of organizational flexibility for the price, covering everything from craft supplies to small hardware. This Teaching Tree stackable storage case set comes in assorted colors, making sorting an easy task. At $5, it’s one of the better bulk values on this list.