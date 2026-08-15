11 Hobby Lobby Fall DIYs and Decor That Look Way More Expensive

Elevate your seasonal home display with these affordable Hobby Lobby finds.

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Creating a stylish Halloween display doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune. Hobby Lobby is full of affordable seasonal décor and DIY supplies that can easily pass for boutique items. Whether you’re decorating your front porch, refreshing your bookshel, or completing a weekend craft project, these pieces deliver an upscale look for much less.

1 Leaf Painted Wood Shapes

These Leaf Painted Wood Shapes are an easy jumping off point for custom fall and Halloween crafts. Paint, stain, or embellish them to create personalized signs, accents, table décor, or seasonal garlands that look handmade.

2 Green Knitted Pumpkin

Soft textures help make seasonal displays feel more layered. This Green Knitted Pumpkin offers a cozy, modern twist on traditional pumpkin décor and pairs well with wood, ceramic, and other accents.

3 Cream Pumpkin Pick

Floral picks are one of the easiest ways to elevate DIY plants. Add this Cream Pumpkin Pick to wreaths, centerpieces, or decorative arrangements for a seasonal display.

4 Orange Pumpkin

A classic decorative pumpkin never goes out of style. Display the Orange Pumpkin on its own or mix it with pumpkins of different sizes and materials to create an autumn arrangement.

5 Hello Pumpkin Coir Doormat

A seasonal doormat is one of the simplest ways to redo your home’s entrance. This Hello Pumpkin Coir Doormat adds a welcoming touch to your porch while giving guests a nice first impression.

6 Light Up Rattan Pumpkin

Decor that lights up creates a warm seasonal atmosphere. This Light Up Rattan Pumpkin looks beautiful during the day and provides a soft glow at night, making it a standout piece for mantels, entryways, or porches.

7 Orange Tufted Pumpkin Pillow

Seasonal throw pillows are an easy way to give living rooms and bedrooms a fresh look. This Orange Tufted Pumpkin Pillow adds playful charm while still feeling stylish enough to go with a variety of decorating styles.

8 Maple Oak Pumpkin Wreath

Nothing says fall quite like a full seasonal wreath. Combining pumpkins with colorful fall foliage, this Maple Oak Pumpkin Wreath design creates an inviting display that goes well on the front door.

9 Three Trees Round Metal Wall Decor

Not every seasonal update has to feature pumpkins. This Three Trees Round Metal Wall Decor brings texture and nature to your home, making it a simple transition from season to season.

10 Patterned Pumpkins Cotton Fabric

Seasonal fabrics open the door to endless DIY possibilities. Use the Patterned Pumpkins Cotton Fabric to sew pillow covers, table runners, or other festive projects that give your home a handcrafted vibe.

11 Black Carved Wood Vase

Dark decorative accents fit easily into Halloween decorating while remaining stylish enough to display year-round. Fill this Black Carved Wood Vase with dried branches, pampas grass, or seasonal stems for an elegant finishing touch.