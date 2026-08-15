11 Best Dollar General Items to Grab This Week

Shop these seasonal Dollar General finds before they disappear for the autumn season.

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Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of seasonal deals worth grabbing before stores start making room for fall items. From outdoor entertaining products to cozy home accents that transition into the next season, these Dollar General may not be around much longer.

1 AC Pump

Whether you’re heading out on a camping trip or throwing a pool party, an AC Pump is one of those essentials you’ll be glad to have on hand. It’s perfect for inflating floats, air mattresses, and other summer gear before the season wraps up.

2 H2OGO! Dreamsicle Inflatable Pool Float

Summer’s not over yet, so there’s plenty of time for a few more pool parties!. This H2OGO! Dreamsicle Inflatable Pool Float adds a fun splash of color and makes the most of the remaining warm weather days before it’s packed away for next year.

3 XL Effort Chalk Set

Sidewalk chalk is a summertime favorite for families, and this colorful XL Effort Chalk Set can give kids and adults hours of outdoor creative fun. Grab it before back-to-school folders and pencils take over the seasonal aisle.

4 Green Ombre Planter

Give your porch, patio, or windowsill a quick refresh with this stylish Green Ombre Planter. The soft green finish works beautifully for summer blooms now and transitions just as easily into mums in the fall.

5 Martha Stewart Everyday Scented Jar Candle – Tropical Sunrise

Capture those last tropical vibes while you still can. This Martha Stewart Everyday Scented Jar Candle offers a bright, summery scent that helps extend vacation mode just a little longer before pumpkin spice takes over literally everything.

6 Rectangular Green Noodle Bath Rug – 16×24 In.

A fresh bath rug is a simple way to switch up your bathroom without spending much. The Rectangular Green Noodle Bath Rug adds a vibrant touch that feels perfect for the final weeks of summer.

7 Comfort Bay Sherpa Blanket

It may seem early, but lightweight fall and winter essentials often disappear quickly once temperatures begin to drop. Picking up this cozy Comfort Bay Sherpa Blanket now means you’ll be ready for chilly nights ahead of time.

8 True Living Woven Rug

A woven rug instantly adds warmth and texture to entryways, patios, and more. The True Living Woven Rug has a neutral design that makes it versatile enough to carry your home from late summer right into the fall.

9 Tabletop Watering Can Decor

This decorative watering can brings a charming touch to shelves, tables, and more. The Tabletop Watering Can Decor acts as an easy accent piece that works well through the end of summer.

10 Plant Stand Decor

Give your favorite potted plants a little extra height with this Plant Stand Decor. It creates depth and layering indoors or outside while helping showcase flowers and plants before the weather cools off.

11 Artificial Book Planter With Faux Plant Decor

This Artificial Book Planter With Faux Plant Decor continues to be a popular design trend, and this decorative planter combines greenery with a vintage style look. It’s an inexpensive way to style tables, bookshelves, office spaces, and more.