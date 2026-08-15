11 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Under $5

Shop 11 new Dollar General fall finds priced under $5.

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More so than spring, summer, or winter, fall is a season of subtlety: It’s true in the little changes you notice in the air and in the leaves, and it’s just as true in how you style your autumn decor. That’s why sometimes the best seasonal refresh is hiding in the kitchen aisle, tucked beside the everyday basics, with a price tag that barely registers. Dollar General’s latest Holly Williams collection leans into warm greens, russet reds, harvest motifs, and homespun checks, making it particularly easy to sneak a little autumn into the house without going thematically overboard or blowing the budget.

These 11 finds all come in under $5, with several priced at just a dollar. There are useful kitchen pieces, tiny accents for shelves and tables, and a few cheerful extras that could make a coffee break feel distinctly October.

1 Holly Williams Fall Checks Pattern Round Placemat With Ruffle

A ruffled edge on this fall checks placemat gives this checked placemat a little country-kitchen charm, while the fall-inspired palette brings seasonal color to the table. Pair with neutral dishes for an easy autumn setup. This placemat is priced at $3.

2 Holly Williams Fall Printed Deer Trinket Tray Decor

A tiny deer illustration is the star of this decorative trinket tray, giving it a woodland feel without going full rustic lodge. Set it near the entryway for keys or on a dresser for rings and other small treasures. It costs $5.

3 Holly Williams Green Harvest Print Drying Mat

Dish duty gets a seasonal makeover with this green harvest-print drying mat. At 15 by 20 inches, it offers plenty of room beside the sink while bringing in a softer, nature-inspired fall look. The price is a wallet-friendly $3.

4 Holly Williams Fall Green Scalloped Mini Picture Frame

Small frame, big seasonal personality. The scalloped green border adds a sweet vintage touch, and its 2.5-by-3.5-inch size is made for a favorite snapshot, tiny print, or little family photo. Pick one up for just $1.

5 Holly Williams Red Floral Dishcloth Set, 2-Pack

These two dishcloths bring a punch of red floral color to the kitchen, and the 12-by-12-inch size makes them handy for everyday spills and cleanup. The pattern also adds a little seasonal cheer without requiring a full kitchen overhaul. This two-pack is only $1.

6 Holly Williams Fall Green Plaid Kitchen Towel

Classic plaid never really needs an introduction, especially when fall rolls around. This 15-by-25-inch green kitchen towel has the cozy checked look that works beautifully with wood tones, cream ceramics, and other autumn accents. It sells for $3.

7 Holly Williams Fall Clear Glass Spice Jar

A little glass jar can do surprisingly much for a kitchen shelf. This clear spice jar keeps the look simple while its fall-themed styling adds a seasonal note to the countertop or pantry. At $1, it is an especially easy add-on.

8 Holly Williams Fall Mallard Duck Print Coffee Mug, 14 Oz

Coffee tastes a little cozier when the mug has a mallard duck and a distinctly autumnal print on it. With a 14-ounce capacity, this one is sized nicely for a generous morning pour or an afternoon tea break. It’s $3.

9 Holly Williams Checks Print Spatula

Even the humble spatula gets a fall refresh here, thanks to a cheerful checked print. It is a practical pick for anyone who likes seasonal touches to show up in the kitchen rather than just on the mantel. Add it to the utensil drawer for $3.

10 Holly Williams Fall Brown Mini Photo Frame Decor

Warm brown makes this mini frame an easy match for autumn colors, from amber glass to creamy neutrals. Its petite footprint means it can slip onto a nightstand, bookshelf, desk, or seasonal vignette without crowding the space. Best of all? The price is just $1.

11 Holly Williams Fall Grateful Trinket Tray

A simple “grateful” message makes this Thanksgiving-themed tray especially fitting for the season, while its small size gives you plenty of options for where to put it. Use it for jewelry, keys, or another handful of daily odds and ends. This sweet little accent costs $3.