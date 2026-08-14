11 Best New Dollar General Bathroom Organizers Under $5

These Dollar General bathroom organizers help tame clutter for $5 or less.

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Bathroom clutter has a way of multiplying every time you enter the room: a hair tie here, three bottles there, a drawer full of mystery cords and beauty products. If your own bathroom vanity has started staging a quiet rebellion, it’s time to get organized. The good news? The fix doesn’t have to involve expensive bins or a weekend spent reconfiguring every cabinet. Dollar General has a surprisingly deep bench of small storage helpers, from bamboo risers to colorful toothbrush holders, all priced at $5 or less. Head to Dollar General for these 11 finds and give your bathroom a little breathing room without making a dent in your budget.

1 Compact Two-Drawer Storage Organizer

Keep tiny bathroom essentials from taking over the vanity with this compact two-drawer storage organizer. The petite drawers are handy for makeup, hair accessories, cotton swabs, skincare samples, or whatever else tends to collect around the sink. The price is $5.

2 Tan Rectangular Fabric Adjustable Drawer Organizer

Give that chaotic bathroom drawer a little breathing room with this fabric adjustable drawer organizer. Its soft-sided design can sort makeup, brushes, grooming tools, and other small essentials, while the adjustable format makes it easier to work with different drawer sizes. It’s $5.

3 Decorative Kids Toothbrush Holder

Make brushing more fun for little ones with this cute toothbrush holder. Available in assorted designs—a shell, shark, moon, and rainbow—it gives children’s toothbrushes their own designated spot while adding a playful touch to the bathroom counter. It’s just $2.50.

4 Multifunctional Beauty Storage Organizer

Give your everyday beauty stash a home with this multifunctional beauty storage organizer. It’s sized for the small stuff that tends to scatter across a vanity, from lip products and makeup brushes to hair clips and other frequently used accessories, and comes in four assorted colors. Dollar General lists it for $2.50.

5 3-Tier Bamboo Riser

When your bathroom counter starts feeling crowded, take your storage up a level—or three. This 3-tier bamboo riser creates multiple levels for bottles, jars, and other daily essentials, making it easier to see what’s hiding behind the front row. You’ll pay just $3 for it.

6 Tapered Metal Storage Basket

A small basket can handle a surprising amount of bathroom clutter, and this tapered metal storage basket is ready for the job. Use it for rolled washcloths, extra toiletries, skincare products, or anything else that needs a contained spot instead of another pile on the counter. The basket is priced at $5.

7 Embossed Pattern Toothbrush Holder

There’s no reason your toothbrush holder has to be boring, even if you’re a grownup. This embossed pattern toothbrush holder keeps toothbrushes upright and within easy reach while adding a decorative detail to the sink area. It comes in two colors—blue and aquamarine—and costs $3.

8 Magic Cover Grip Shelf Liner

Give slippery cabinet shelves and drawers a little more grip with this Magic Cover Grip shelf liner. The 12-inch-by-5-foot roll gives you plenty of material to line bathroom storage areas and help keep smaller bottles and containers from sliding around. At $1.50, it’s the least expensive pick on this list.

9 Command Large Towel Hook

If your towel has a habit of ending up on the floor, give it a dedicated landing spot with this Command large towel hook. The pack includes one large hook and one large strip, making it a convenient option for adding hanging storage without reaching for a drill. The price is $3.75.

10 Pink Ombre Toothbrush Holder

Add a little color to your sink setup with this pink ombre toothbrush holder. Its soft gradient finish brings some personality to an otherwise utilitarian bathroom essential while keeping toothbrushes together and off the counter. This colorful holder comes in at $3.

11 Daisy Print Large Storage Bin

For bathroom clutter that needs more than a tiny drawer, reach for this daisy print large storage bin. The roomy bin can corral spare toiletries, towels, hair tools, or other bulky items, and the cheerful daisy print keeps the storage solution from feeling strictly utilitarian. It’s $5.