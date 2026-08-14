11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall Farmhouse Finds Under $25

The rural retailer is chock full of rustic decor options right now, from throws to scented candles.

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It may be weeks until autumn actually arrives, but you wouldn’t know it by the way Tractor Supply is stocking shelves at the moment. The rural retailer has helped us get an early start on all things Halloween, harvest, and fall-related with some truly affordable items. This week, the store is making it easy to turn your focus back on the homestead with some brand new products that really reflect that rustic motif. So, prepare to wave goodbye to summer and check out the best new Tractor Supply fall farmhouse finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in August.

1 Harper & Willow Silver Iron Farmhouse Candle Holder Lantern

A flickering candlelight ambiance is in style year-round, but there’s something about fall where it really feels appropriate. This Harper & Willow Silver Iron Farmhouse Candle Holder Lantern ($19.99) is the kind of item that will look great on a dining room table, in an entryway, or on your patio whether it’s lit or not.

2 Barnwood USA 11 in. x 14 in. Reclaimed Wood Picture Frame

You put a lot of time into taking those snapshots: They deserve a proper display! We love this Barnwood USA 11 in. x 14 in. Reclaimed Wood Picture Frame ($24.99), which adds a rustic touch to any gallery wall or portrait space.

3 Barnwood USA Rustic Red Wooden Chevron Arrows

Speaking of upcycling repurposed materials into decor, these Barnwood USA Rustic Red Wooden Chevron Arrows ($24.99) can have a similar effect on the look of any room. And with an eye-catching red hue, they’re perfect for autumn. The fact that they’re priced this well is just a bonus!

4 Corn Stalks Decor, Bundle of 5

One of the best ways to get that authentic autumn look is to embrace the bounty of the harvest. This Corn Stalks Decor ($8.49) is a classically simple way to dress up your deck, front door, or yard without spending too much money.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall and Harvest Finds Under $25.

5 Harper & Willow Ceramic Farmhouse Vase

Need a way to display your new fall floral arrangements? We humbly suggest this Harper & Willow Ceramic Farmhouse Vase ($24.99), which has the right color scheme to help those dried autumn bouquets truly pop! And even if you’re not planning on filling it, this makes for a fantastic mantlepiece or entryway statement piece, too.

6 Milk Reclamation Barn Milk Bottle Cozy Cottage Candle

The right scented candles can bring the right look and the right scent to your home. Case in point: This Milk Reclamation Barn Milk Bottle Cozy Cottage Candle ($22.99), which looks like a fresh bottle on any countertop and smells of “spicy orange and cinnamon” when lit. This also makes for a great host gift during the busy fall season!

7 Red Shed 12 in. Framed Chicken & Pumpkin Wall Art

Want to swap in some more seasonally appropriate wall decor to really lean into the autumn ambiance? This Red Shed 12 in. Framed Chicken & Pumpkin Wall Art ($19.99) captures the essence of the season, with all of the right colors to make it pop on whichever wall it’s hanging from.

8 Nearly Natural 12 in. Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder

We’d argue there’s no time of year when dressing up your dining room table matters more than autumn. And while we’ve been known to DIY our own decorations, we’re relieved to have found this stunning Nearly Natural Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder ($24.99) that does all of the hard work for us. It also makes for a fantastic mantlepiece or entryway addition!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

9 Red Shed Nordic Chicken Spoon Rest

The sheer number of big meals that come with autumn essentially assures you’ll be in the kitchen a lot more in the coming months. That’s why picking up a Red Shed Nordic Chicken Spoon Rest ($7.99) is a good idea: Not only is it a cozy and charming addition to your kitchen, but it will help keep your countertops nice and clean in the process!

10 Red Shed Floral Throw

Fall is many things, but it’s notably the official start of cozy season. And as such, you’re going to need extra blankets on hand like this Red Shed Floral Throw ($24.99). With harvest imagery, this is an easy couch add-on that will look great and come in super handy during those binge-watching sessions.

11 Red Shed Pumpkin Patch Scented Wax Melts

The smell of pumpkin spice is beyond synonymous with fall. And between all those pumpkin spice lattes, it can pay to have some Red Shed Pumpkin Patch Scented Wax Melts ($12.99) to keep that cozy aroma going all season long. Just pop into your wax melter and enjoy!