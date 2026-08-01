11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in August

The rural retailer is wrapping up summer with new décor, gardening tools, pet accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve been using Tractor Supply all season long to stock up on everything from tools and hardware to pet accessories and outdoor gear with great success. And now that we’re in the home stretch towards fall, it appears the rural retailer isn’t slowing down on stocking all kinds of items we’ll need. The latest drop has some true winners across all departments, from fresh home decor and essential tools to aesthetically pleasing storage options and more. Ready to see what’s the latest? Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds hitting shelves in August.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Pet Finds Under $20.

1 Red Shed Floral Wooden Storage Ottoman

The only thing better than a place to kick up your feet is one that also helps take care of messes. This Red Shed Floral Wooden Storage Ottoman ($59.99) is what we at Best Life called “déc-orage,” where interior decorating meets viable storage solutions. This is the kind of brand new piece we can justify dropping in our cart!

2 Retriever Mallard Duck Dog Costume

There are some Halloween preparations that involve coming up with creative decorations or planning the perfect party. Then there are products like this Retriever Mallard Duck Dog Costume ($19.99) that serve as a reminder of just how much fun spooky season can be. And while your pup might not appreciate their new look as much as you do, you can be assured to get plenty of photo mileage out of this one.

3 Red Shed Fabric Basket Storage

Speaking of “déc-orage,” we’re already trying to plan for fall’s return with a bunch of comfy new blankets around the house. This Red Shed Fabric Basket Storage ($16.99) is the ideal item for stashing away those extra quilts and pillows that emerge for the season, helping to make your living room and bedroom way less chaotic.

4 Red Shed Pumpkin Throw Pillow

With a change in seasons on the horizon, it’s almost time to switch up the color scheme around the house. This Red Shed Pumpkin Throw Pillow ($24.99) is the perfect way to subtly embrace the season aesthetically, but it’s also a truly soft and comfy piece that will make any couch or bed better.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25.

5 Red Shed Chicken Clay Pot Spiced Apple Scented Candle

Once autumn arrives and things start to move back indoors, setting that cozy vibe in your home becomes that much more important again. That’s where a Red Shed Chicken Clay Pot Spiced Apple Scented Candle ($16.99) can come in handy, filling a room with the aroma of spiced apple, sweet maple, and hints of pine whenever it’s lit (and still looking great when it’s not).

6 Red Shed Rattan Touch Table Lamp

Looking for a little extra lighting? We love the look of this Red Shed Rattan Touch Table Lamp ($29.99) and that it can easily meld with pretty much any existing home décor scheme. A set of these can really help with those dinners out on the patio or creating a more intimate ambiance around your dining or living room.

7 Husqvarna 110iL FLXi Trimmer

Don’t let the changeover to August fool you: There’s still plenty of yardwork left to be done this season. But if you want to make it easier on yourself, grabbing a Husqvarna 110iL FLXi Trimmer ($249.99) can truly go a long way. Customers rave that the battery-powered item is “easy to use” and an easily justified upgrade from older gasoline-powered models at this price point.

“I like how easy it is to use,” writes one happy customer in their review. “It’s lightweight, well-balanced, and I don’t feel worn out after using it for a while. No pulling a cord, no fumes, just press and go. The battery lasts long enough for my yard, and charging it back up is pretty quick. ”

8 GreatNeck Homeowner’s Tool Set, 39 pc.

All workshops need to start out somewhere! If you’re just beginning your DIY era, this GreatNeck Homeowner’s Tool Set ($24.29) is a perfect one-stop shop for practically everything you’ll need to take care of quick repairs around the house.

The 39- piece ensemble includes slip joint pliers, a curved claw hammer, a 10 ft. tape measure, 8 in. scissors, a snap-off utility knife, four precision screwdrivers, eight hex key wrenches, and more. It also makes for a fantastic gift for recent homebuyers or grads!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Hidden Gems Under $20.

9 Liberty Garden Liberty 2-Wheel Aluminum Hose Cart

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about taking care of our gardens, it’s that watering only feels like a chore if you don’t have the right setup. This Liberty Garden Liberty 2-Wheel Aluminum Hose Cart ($159.99) makes it easy to go mobile, capable of storing up to 250 feet of hose and designed with molded tires that make it easy to move over any terrain.

10 Wrangler Southwestern Print Duffle Bag

Looking forward to those last few summer getaways? We suggest grabbing this Wrangler Southwestern Print Duffle Bag ($76.99) as your weekender option, with enough space to pack for a quick trip and a chic design that will look great while you tote it around.

11 Oneisall PFD-002 Automatic Cat Feeder

We’re all about items that make pet ownership even easier! This Oneisall PFD-002 Automatic Cat Feeder ($54.99) can automate mealtime with up to six food drops a day for a pair of felines. We also love that it features a way to play a custom voice recording as a dinner bell.