11 Best New Five Below Halloween Finds Under $10

Get party supplies and decorations for spooky season at some non-scary prices.

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It’s official: Five Below has made finding super affordable Halloween items easier than ever! And with months still to go before we even get to the spookiest day of the year, the bargain retailer is still starting to stock the kind of items that can help get you covered. So, what’s lurking in stores right now? There are incredible decorations, cheeky party games, home accessories, and more at prices so low it’ll practically make you scream (in a good way). Read on for the best new Five Below Halloween finds you can get for under $10.

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1 Stacked Pumpkin 3-Pack

Carving a jack-o-lantern may be a beloved seasonal activity, but there’s no denying that the limited shelf life can make timing everything a little difficult. And thanks to this Stacked Pumpkin 3-Pack ($7), you won’t even have to pick up a knife or scoop a single seed to get the same effect!

2 Halloween Coffin Pillow

If we’re being honest, one of the best parts of Halloween is that it lets you get cheeky with your decorations in ways other holidays don’t. This Halloween Coffin Pillow ($7) is a morbidly funny addition to any couch or bed setup, and it also makes a Mean Girls reference that’s impossible for elder millennials not to appreciate.

3 Halloween Pumpkin Pillow

Speaking of finding the right home accessories for spooky season, how can you not love this Halloween Pumpkin Pillow ($5)? It’s perfect in its simplicity (and not to mention super comfy), making it a great add-on to your living room couch.

4 LED Halloween String Lights

Sure, making things a bit darker is usually the go-to move for ambiance during spooky season. But these LED Halloween String Lights ($5) add that kind of eerie glow wherever you hang them. You can also mix and match them with the pumpkin version!

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5 Halloween Mist Skull

Spooky, macabre décor is the name of the game when it comes to Halloween. So naturally, a Halloween Mist Skull ($5) is a top-tier item for setting the mood just right! Bonus points if one of your guests can’t stop themselves from picking it up and saying “Alas, poor Yorick!”

6 Disco Skull Décor

…On the other hand, everyone is doing dark and dreary for Halloween. Why not give your motif a little pizazz with this Disco Skull Décor ($5)? It’s sparkly and spooky all at once!

7 Ghost Projector

Ghosts supposedly appear out of thin air, right? So, we would argue that this Ghost Projector ($5) is one of the more accurate Halloween decorations out there! Simply set it up in your yard, point it at your house, and enjoy: No need to hang, hammer, or string anything!

8 Light Up Ghost Werath

If there’s a holiday that requires door décor, it’s Halloween! This Light Up Ghost Wreath ($5) is the perfect way to dress up your entryway and entertain those trick-or-treaters.

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9 Ouija Board Game

How do you bring some truly spooky vibes into your Halloween party? By grabbing a Ouija Board Game ($6), of course! Dim the lights, grab some candles, and get ready for some (literally) spirited fun with this classic.

10 Halloween Ghost Bowl

Whether you’re filling it with snacks for party guests or candy for eager trick-or-treaters, this Halloween Ghost Bowl ($4) is a worthwhile investment for spooky season. You can also mix and match it with a Halloween Skeleton Chip and Dip Tray!

11 Mist Cauldron Mist Maker With Lighting

In our opinion, some of the best Halloween decorations bring a little drama to the table. This Mist Cauldron Mist Maker With Lighting ($5) does just that, creating a vapor and eerie glow when switched on. It’s the perfect centerpiece to your appetizer table!