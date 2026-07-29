7 Best New Aldi Bedroom Finds Under $20

Aldi has affordable bedroom finds, from lamps and bedding to storage.

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A bedroom makeover doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. The latest Aldi Finds drop includes table lamps, cozy blankets and bedding, clothes storage, organizers, and more to help refresh your space, whether you’re updating your own room or sending your kid off to college. Shop these bedroom upgrades below, all priced under $20.

1 Cordless Table Lamp

No outlet? No problem! This bubble Cordless Table Lamp ($13) makes it easy to add light wherever you need it, from floating shelves and bedside tables to dark corners without easy access to an outlet. A simple tap turns it on, creating a soft, cozy glow wherever it’s placed.

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2 Ribbed Throw Blanket

Once again, butter yellow is the color of summer. Lean into the sunny trend with this Ribbed Throw Blanket ($5), which transitions seamlessly into fall as well. Its soft, plush texture is cozy to curl up with, and it’s generously sized without overwhelming your couch or bed.

3 Clothes Storage Bag

Unlike most underbed storage, this Clothes Storage Bag ($10) has both a zippered top and front panel, making it easy to access your belongings from either side. It also has a sturdy flat bottom to help retain its shape, reinforced side handles, and a transparent front for clear visibility.

4 Bedside Organizer

Designed for college dorm beds and headboards, this Bedside Organizer ($7) hooks onto furniture to keep reading materials, water, glasses, tissues, chapstick, lotion, socks, fan remotes, and other nighttime essentials within reach. It features a main compartment along with a mesh water bottle holder and two front pouches for extra storage.

5 Lavender Floral Stripe Bed Sheets

If you’re strapped on decor space, refresh your bedroom by swapping out your bedding. The Lavender Floral Stripe Bed Sheets ($9) are made from soft fabric for a cozy night’s sleep, and you can have fun styling it with your comforter and throw pillows.

6 Candle Warmer Lamp

If you haven’t bought a candle warming lamp yet, you’re missing out on one of the biggest home decor trends. This aesthetic piece has taken over social media, letting you enjoy your favorite candles without an open flame—beloved by customers with pets or little ones running around. Try it out for yourself with this Candle Warmer Lamp ($15).

7 Built-In Drawer Riser

Maximize the storage space on your vanity or dresser with this clever Built-In Drawer Riser ($15). The elevated design gives you room to store items on top, inside, and underneath, making it easy to designate spots for makeup and jewelry.