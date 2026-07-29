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7 Best New Aldi Bedroom Finds Under $20

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
July 29, 2026
Fact-Checked
Aldi has affordable bedroom finds, from lamps and bedding to storage.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
July 29, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A bedroom makeover doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. The latest Aldi Finds drop includes table lamps, cozy blankets and bedding, clothes storage, organizers, and more to help refresh your space, whether you’re updating your own room or sending your kid off to college. Shop these bedroom upgrades below, all priced under $20.

1
Cordless Table Lamp

CASALUX Cordless Table Lamp
Aldi

No outlet? No problem! This bubble Cordless Table Lamp ($13) makes it easy to add light wherever you need it, from floating shelves and bedside tables to dark corners without easy access to an outlet. A simple tap turns it on, creating a soft, cozy glow wherever it’s placed.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $15.

2
Ribbed Throw Blanket

KIRKTON HOUSE 50x60 Plush Throw Tween Yellow Ribbed
Aldi

Once again, butter yellow is the color of summer. Lean into the sunny trend with this Ribbed Throw Blanket ($5), which transitions seamlessly into fall as well. Its soft, plush texture is cozy to curl up with, and it’s generously sized without overwhelming your couch or bed.

3
Clothes Storage Bag

KIRKTON HOUSE Clothes Storage Box - Beige
Aldi

Unlike most underbed storage, this Clothes Storage Bag ($10) has both a zippered top and front panel, making it easy to access your belongings from either side. It also has a sturdy flat bottom to help retain its shape, reinforced side handles, and a transparent front for clear visibility.

4
Bedside Organizer

KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer - Lavender Fog
Aldi

Designed for college dorm beds and headboards, this Bedside Organizer ($7) hooks onto furniture to keep reading materials, water, glasses, tissues, chapstick, lotion, socks, fan remotes, and other nighttime essentials within reach. It features a main compartment along with a mesh water bottle holder and two front pouches for extra storage.

5
Lavender Floral Stripe Bed Sheets

KIRKTON HOUSE Twin or Full Sheet Set Twin Floral Stripe
Aldi

If you’re strapped on decor space, refresh your bedroom by swapping out your bedding. The Lavender Floral Stripe Bed Sheets ($9) are made from soft fabric for a cozy night’s sleep, and you can have fun styling it with your comforter and throw pillows.

6
Candle Warmer Lamp

KIRKTON HOUSE Candle Warmer Lamp Rose Gold
Aldi

If you haven’t bought a candle warming lamp yet, you’re missing out on one of the biggest home decor trends. This aesthetic piece has taken over social media, letting you enjoy your favorite candles without an open flame—beloved by customers with pets or little ones running around. Try it out for yourself with this Candle Warmer Lamp ($15).

7
Built-In Drawer Riser

KIRKTON HOUSE Monitor Riser with Drawer, White
Aldi

Maximize the storage space on your vanity or dresser with this clever Built-In Drawer Riser ($15). The elevated design gives you room to store items on top, inside, and underneath, making it easy to designate spots for makeup and jewelry.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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