11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Hitting Stores This Week

Aldi home finds include storage, rugs, bedding and decor starting at $5.

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This week’s Aldi Finds section is packed with home upgrades, from cozy soft furnishings like candles and rugs to smart storage solutions and hotel-inspired bedding. You can make small but impactful changes around your home starting at just $5. Since the selection rotates weekly, be sure to grab your Aldi favorites before they’re gone.

1 Slim Trash Can

Designed for small spaces, the Slim Trash Can ($25) fits into tight corners and narrow kitchens without taking up extra floor space. Its lightweight profile makes it easy to wheel around, which is especially helpful for outdoor gatherings.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Organization Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Bed Sheet Storage Box

How many times have you torn apart your linen closet trying to find a matching bed set? The Bed Sheet Storage Box ($5) keeps linens and blankets neatly organized instead of loosely stacked or crammed, helping maximize closet space. Top and side handles let you stack the boxes vertically or horizontally for flexible storage.

3 Navy Striped Area Rug

If you’re on the hunt for a funky decor piece, go for this Navy Striped Area Rug ($8). It has a fun scalloped trim, and you can even layer it over a larger rug for added depth and visual interest.

4 Cashmere Coconut Bliss Candle

The Cashmere Coconut Bliss Candle ($9) blends notes of floral amber, coconut, and soft cashmere for a cozy scent. Its pebbled glass design has a similar look to Voluspa candles, which retail for three to four times the price.

5 Ribbed Bolster Pillow

Available in multiple colors and designs, the Ribbed Bolster Pillow ($13) is the finishing touch to your bed or couch setup. Its firm, cylindrical shape also provides versatile support—under your knees, behind your neck or back, or on your lap while reading.

6 Freestanding Hamper

The Freestanding Hamper ($5) has built-in handles for easy carrying, while its generous capacity can hold multiple loads of laundry. Line it to help control odors and elevate the look, or use it beyond laundry to store blankets, toys, and other household items.

7 Bluetooth Label Maker

Declutter and clearly organize your pantry, closets, and shelves with this handy-dandy Bluetooth Label Maker ($20). It comes with a charging port and two rolls of label for a total of 250 stickers. All you have to do is sync the label maker to the mobile app to make your customized labels.

8 Bed Sheet Set

A restful night’s sleep starts with comfortable bed linens. If you’ve been overheating or tossing and turning more than normal, it might be time for an upgrade. This soft, white Bed Sheet Set ($15) comes in all sizes, along with matching pillow cases.

RELATED: 11 Target Furniture Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

9 Comfort Texture Down Comforter

Personally, I find lightweight down comforters more breathable than traditional ones since they don’t trap as much body heat and they’re cooler to the touch. They’re also easy to layer, whether it’s with a quilt in the summer or a heavier comforter in the winter. Try it out for yourself with the Comfort Texture Down Comforter ($20).

10 Wedge Pillow

If you read or watch TV in bed, you need this clever Wedge Pillow ($15). Its angled design keeps you comfortably propped up with steady, balanced support.

11 Runner Berber Rug

Perfect for entryways and hallways, the Runner Berber Rug ($6) offers a soft, plush landing with its high-pile weave. Its thick, fade-resistant fibers make it a durable choice for high-traffic areas while also helping to absorb sound.