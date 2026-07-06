11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Hitting Shelves as July Starts

Shop the best new Aldi home finds for the end of June, from cooling bedding to a teal candle.

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This week, Aldi’s home lineup covers all of the bases, both practical and decorative. There’s a good range here, from outdoor accents to small kitchen upgrades that make a real difference day to day. And, the Kirkton House line shows up across multiple categories: doormats, tableware, and even cooling bedding for the warmer months ahead. Here are eleven finds worth grabbing before the month wraps up.

1 Kirkton House Sculptures Doormatl

This doormat features a colorful floral design that adds some texture to the space.The Kirkton House Hello Floral doormat measures 18×30 inches, giving solid coverage at an entryway. It’s $6.99.

2 Kirkton House Outdoor Concrete Candle

A concrete base gives this candle some real weight, making it less likely to tip over on a porch or patio table. This Kirkton House outdoor concrete candle in teal holds up well to outdoor conditions. It’s $12.99.

3 Kirkton House 18×30 Sculptures Doormat

This version of the sculpted doormat features a classic “Home Sweet Home” design that fits a wide range of front porch styles. The Kirkton House Home Sweet Home doormat is built to handle regular foot traffic for just $6.99.

4 Kirkton House Queen Cool to Touch Mattress Pad

A cool-to-touch fabric makes a real difference for hot sleepers trying to get through summer nights comfortably. This Kirkton House queen cool to touch mattress pad adds a layer of comfort while helping regulate temperature, and costs just $29.99.

5 Kirkton House 4-Pack Placemat Set

Vinyl placemats wipe clean easily, which makes them a practical choice for everyday meals or messier eaters. This 4-pack of blue vinyl rectangle placemats covers a full table setting in one purchase. It’s $6.99.

6 Easy Home White Laundry Basket with Gray Handle

A sturdy handle makes this laundry basket easier to carry from room to room, especially when it’s fully loaded. This Easy Home laundry basket has a clean white finish with a gray handle that keeps it simple. It’s not glamorous, but it doesn’t need to be. $6.99.

7 Kirkton House 4-Pack Placemat Set

These paper placemats come in a natural weave and neutral tone that works well for a range of table settings. The Kirkton House charcoal paper placemat set is a convenient option for casual meals or entertaining. It’s $6.99.

8 Kirkton House Table Runner

Coordinating nicely with the placemat set above, a boho-inspired pattern gives this table runner a relaxed, earthy look that works well for everyday use or gatherings. The Kirkton House rusty boho table runner adds some texture and color to a dining table. It’s $9.99.

9 Kirkton House 3-Wick Candle

A gardenia scent brings a soft, floral fragrance that works well in a living room or bedroom. This Kirkton House 3-wick gardenia candle burns evenly thanks to its multiple wicks. It’s $5.49.

10 Crofton Cutting Board with Gray Nonslip Border

A nonslip border keeps this cutting board steady on the counter, which makes chopping and slicing safer overall. The Crofton cutting board in cool gray is sturdy enough for regular kitchen use, but pretty enough to leave out on the counter. It’s $9.99.

11 Crofton 2-Pack Glass Bowls with Green Lids

These glass bowls come with green lids, making them a useful option for food storage or meal prep. This Crofton 2-pack of glass bowls is durable enough to handle the fridge, microwave, or dishwasher. It’s $9.99.