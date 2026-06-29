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11 Best New Aldi Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 29, 2026
Fact-Checked
Aldi launches new summer finds including pool floats, cooling gear, and picnic essentials.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 29, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer has officially arrived at Aldi. The Aldi Finds section, which spotlights new products every week, just got a warm-weather refresh. Shoppers are scooping up pool floaties, pet cooling essentials, picnic gear, handheld fans, and even stylish sunnies. This week’s drop is one you won’t want to miss. So to help narrow your search, here are the best seasonal finds hitting stores now.

1
Pool Inflatable Loungers

H20GO! Blue Lounge With Pillow
Aldi

Aldi is getting shoppers ready for pool season with a variety of stylish and functional loungers designed for relaxing on the water. The Blue Lounger features a built-in pillow and breathable inner pockets for superior airflow. For added comfort, the Orange-Pink Lounger Bed includes a backrest, armrests, and a footwell that lets you dip your feet in the water. Meanwhile, the Sit’n’Float Lounger offers an adjustable flip-pillow backrest, built-in cup holder, and footrest. They retail for $8 a piece.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy Summer Essentials Shoppers Are Buying.

2
Wearable Pet Towel

Heart to Tail Raspberry Solid Wearable Pet Towel - M
Aldi

Available in sizes S–L, the Wearable Pet Towel ($8) doubles as a cozy towel and bathrobe for dogs. It’s designed with a standing collar that can also be folded down, and it secures comfortably around the belly with adjustable velcro straps for a perfect fit.

3
Portable Mini Fan

Ambiano Blue Portable Ice Fan
Aldi

Stay cool on the go with this Portable Mini Fan ($15) that fits conveniently in your purse or carry-on. Compact enough to slip into a purse or carry-on, it includes a convenient neck strap for hands-free use and folds down for easy storage when not in use.

4
Salad Bowl & Utensil Set

Crofton Cream Salad Bowls
Aldi

Ideal for picnics and potlucks, this Salad Bowl & Utensil Set ($13) makes serving and transporting dishes a breeze. It features a matching lid with built-in tossing utensils and is ideal for everything from pasta, fruit, and potato salads to side dishes and snacks.

5
Cucumber & Green Tea Facial Spray

Lacura Cucumber & Green Facial Spray
Aldi

Formulated with aloe vera, the Cucumber & Green Tea Facial Spray ($5) keeps skin fresh and hydrated, which is even more pertinent amid sunburn season. Cucumber is known for its soothing properties, while the antioxidants found in green tea help fight acne breakouts and excess oil.

6
Round Kiddie Pool

H2OGO! Green Round Pool - 42"
Aldi

Keep the summer fun going with the Round Kiddie Pool ($10). Designed as a safe space for kids to splash and play, it’s a simple and affordable way for little ones to cool off.

7
Polarized Sunglasses

Serra White Polarized Sunglasses
Aldi

These Polarized Sunglasses ($5) feature glare- and scratch-resistant frames that offer 100 percent UV protection. Aldi has a ton of cute designs for both men and women, so you can find one that compliments your personal style.

8
Cooling Pet Mat

Heart to Tail Blue Shells Cooling Pet Mat
Aldi

Your furry friends need looking after in the summer heat, too! The Cooling Pet Mat ($15) is filled with non-toxic gel that creates a cool surface for pets to lounge on. Plus, it’s easy to fold up and bring on the go.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $25.

9
Summer Fruit Slicers

Crofton Strawberry Slicer
Aldi

Whether you’re preparing snacks, slicing cocktail garnishes, or getting ingredients ready for a new recipe, Aldi’s fruit slicer collection is useful to have on hand. Retailing for $5 each, options include the Strawberry Slicer, Watermelon Slicer, and Pineapple Slicer

10
Inflatable Snake Sprinkler

Coconut Grove Snake Sprinkler
Aldi

Don’t let not having a swimming pool put a damper on your summer fun! Cool off with the Inflatable Snake Sprinkler ($13), a fun backyard find for the whole family, including pets.

11
Adjustable Dual Head Portable Fan

Ambiano White Adjustable Dual Headed Fan
Aldi

Perfect for cooling small spaces like desks and patio tables, the Adjustable Dual Head Portable Fan ($15) can be titled to different angles for targeted airflow, keeping multiple people cool at once.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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