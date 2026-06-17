11 Best New Old Navy Summer Essentials Shoppers Are Buying

Old Navy summer essentials including linen pieces, sundresses, and jean shorts

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It’s me, your resident Old Navy shopping, back expert with a new roundup of summer fashion must-haves. Now that we’re in the thick of summer, Old Navy has overhauled its shelves with linen clothing, sundresses, super on-trend baggy jean shorts, and lightweight blouses. Revamp your wardrobe with these 11 Old Navy summer clothing essentials that shoppers (including myself) are snapping up fast.

1 Linen V-Neck Halter Top

With its red gingham print and moisture-wicking fabric, this Linen V-Neck Halter Top (on sale for $24) is epitome of summer dressing. Shoppers say its relaxed fit flatters your curves without feeling clingy, making it a smart choice for warmer weather.

RELATED: 11 Best Sephora Summer Deals on Name-Brand Beauty Products Right Now.

2 PowerSoft Keyhole Athletic Dress

Whether you’re hitting the pickleball court or swinging by the farmers market, this PowerSoft Keyhole Athletic Dress (on sale for $35) keeps you cool and moving freely. It’s made from lightweight, go-dry compression fabric and features a scoop neck, wide straps, and a built-in bra for added support.

3 High-Waisted Wow Baggy Jean Shorts

Baggy jeans had their moment this spring, so give the trend a summer refresh with these High-Waisted Wow Baggy Jean Shorts (on sale for $26). They have a modest five-inch inseam that hits mid-thigh and roomy pockets.

4 Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress

Available in four vibrant prints, the Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress (on sale for $36) features adjustable spaghetti straps, an A-line silhouette, and hidden side pockets. Wear it to the office with a cropped jean jacket and woven ballet flats, then swap in platform heels for date night.

5 Satin Tank & Shorts PJ Set

Don’t forget to give your pajama drawer a summer edit, too. This Satin Tank & Shorts PJ Set (on sale for $32) is lightweight, airy, and offers plenty of stretch. Pick it up in sky blue or butter yellow…or both!

6 Button-Front Camisole

A summer take on the button-down cardigan trend, this Button-Front Camisole (on sale for $16) is a dressier alternative to basic tank tops. Mix and match it with jeans, maxi skirts, palazzo pants, shorts, and more.

7 Bounce Fleece Dolman-Sleeve Top

Summer is all about dressing smarter, not harder—and that shouldn’t mean having to give up your favorite comfy sweatshirts either. This Bounce Fleece Dolman-Sleeve Top (on sale for $28) delivers that same cozy feel, but in a lighter design that won’t overheat you.

8 One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Mini Dress

Snag this One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Mini Dress in black and fuchsia while it’s on sale for just $16. Its linen-blend fabric offers tons of breathing room and repels sweat and humidity, keeping you cool on the dance floor.

“It’s a unique style but still flattering. So easy to throw on to look put together and can be dressed up or down. I’ll be wearing it all the time this summer,” raved one shopper.

RELATED: 11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less.

9 Seaside Open-Weave Apron Tank Top

Made from 100 percent cotton, this Seaside Open-Weave Apron Tank Top ($37) features a floral design and scalloped trim for a stylish touch. It comes in blue, red, and white–A.K.A., it’s the perfect July 4th top.

10 Linen Wide-Leg Pants

As someone who isn’t super fond of jean shorts, I live in these Linen Wide-Leg Pants (on sale for $32) all summer long. They go with just about everything in your closet and are surprisingly lightweight, so they barely feel like you’re wearing pants at all.

11 Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress

On sale for just $10, the Gauze Flutter-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress is available in sizes XS–4X and comes in seven colors. The scoop neckline can be worn open or close, while the empire waist creates a flattering silhouette without feeling too form-fitting.