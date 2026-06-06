11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less

Target summer shoes that look designer without the price tag.

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Upgrading your shoe closet on a budget can feel nearly impossible, but Target‘s footwear department has plenty of styles that rival designer pairs. After browsing through hundreds of options, I found affordable dupes for Rainbow, Adidas, and Birkenstock, along with stylish picks that lean into this summer’s biggest trends like jelly sandals and rattan designs. Here are all 11 Target summer shoes that look designer for way less.

1 Cushy beach flip-flops

Growing up in Southern California, everyone had a pair of Rainbow sandals—but let me tell you, those leather sandals don’t come cheap. A more budget-friendly option are these Havaianas Flip-Flops ($30), which are made from flexible, odor-resistant rubber that’s just as supportive and durable.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy Summer Shoes Under $40.

2 Stylish slip-ons

If you’re looking for something that’s a step up from flip-flops but not quite as dressy as heels, these Rattan Double-Buckle Sandals ($35) are a solid pick. They feature memory foam insoles and the woven, perforated material keeps them lightweight and breathable.

3 A dressier version of jelly shoes

A grown-up take on the nostalgic jelly shoe trend, these Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats (on sale for $40) are polished enough for the office, but still easy enough for everyday wear. The flats are designed with a trendy almond silhouette and padded footbeds for all-day comfort.

4 Nude heels that go with everything

From weddings and work events to date nights and special occasions, these Ankle Strap Block-Heel Sandals ($30) are versatile enough for just about any dress code. They’re available in sizes 6–11, including half sizes.

5 The perfect wedges for summer

Style these Rattan Memory Foam Wedges ($45) with a cute sundress, or wear them with white jeans and a flowy blouse. They boast a 3.5-inch heel and textured soles for extra grip and stability.

6 Birkenstock dupes

Made from genuine suede leather with supportive cork footbeds, these Braided Double-Strap Sandals (on sale for $50) will have your friends fooled for Birkenstocks. The soft olive green is a fun pop of color that feels right on par for summer.

7 Mules for summertime

If leather mules are already a staple in your workwear lineup, consider adding these Rattan Flat Mules ($40) to your rotation. Their earthy woven material is much more breathable and feels right on theme with current fashion trends.

8 Memory foam platforms

Tired of dealing with flimsy buckle straps? These Platform Sandals ($35) feature a hook-and-loop design with a simple twist-lock closure, so you can slip them on and off in seconds while still getting a secure fit.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals.

9 Little black heel

You might’ve heard of the little black dress trend, but I’m here to remind you that you also need a pair of little black heels. The Memory Foam Kittel Heels ($30) offer a subtle lift with excellent arch support.

10 Adidas dupes

Instead of blowing your next paycheck on a new pair of Adidas, go for these Low-Profile Sneakers ($35) instead. With retro-inspired gum soles and cushy memory foam insoles, they deliver the same sporty look with maximum comfort at a much friendlier price.

11 Pillow sandals

Feel like you’re walking on cloud nine in these Pillow Platform Slides (on sale for $27). Their EVA foam footbeds are shock-absorbing and wick away moisture—A.K.A., no sweaty, stinky feet here!