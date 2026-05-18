11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less

Shoes that offer designer-inspired style at budget-friendly prices.

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Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe closet is undeniably iconic, albeit it comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, Target makes it easy to recreate her posh style with a wide selection of affordable sandals, heels, and sneakers for summer. I spotted dupes for Adidas and Birkenstocks, along with comfy options for vacations, long walking days, and everything in between. Shop the 11 best summer shoes at Target that deliver high-end quality on a budget.

1 These Adidas lookalikes

The Lorna Striped Suede Retro Sneakers (on sale for $37) have the same look and feel of Adidas trainers for a fraction of the cost. Their uppers feature a mixed blend of faux leather and suede, while the gum rubber outsoles give a distinct ’80s vibe.

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2 Everyday slides with ample support

Cushy insoles make these Woven Memory Foam Sandals ($30) ideal for long strolls along the boardwalk. Style them with jeans, dresses, linen pants, skirts—you name it, they go with everything.

3 These trendy fisherman-style sandals

For a summer sandal with a little extra height and support, try the Closed-Toe Fisherman Sandals (on sale for $35). Made with faux leather uppers for an elevated finish, they also feature an adjustable ankle strap and padded instep for comfortable all-day wear.

Available in gold and silver, the Strappy Block-Heel Sandals (on sale for $40) are the memory foam party shoes you wish you had in your twenties. They’re sleek enough for the office, but can also be worn to weddings, family gatherings, and birthdays with the right styling.

5 These dupe Birkenstocks

Don’t get me wrong—I’m a big fan of Birkenstock sandals, but the price can be hard to justify when I can get these dupe Vegan Leather Slip-On Toe-Loop Sandals for just $30 instead. The double-buckle straps are also adjustable for a personalized fit.

6 Trendy jelly sandals

Jelly shoes are all the rage right now, lean into the revived ’90s fashion trend with these Jelly Mule Sandals ($35).

“Jelly shoes are back!!! These are so comfy and easy to wear,” raved one shopper.

7 Support sandals that mold to your feet

Clarks has built a loyal following for its supportive footwear, known for plush cushioning and reliable arch support. I have my eyes on the Archwell Glide Sandals (on sale for $50), which come in both standard and wide widths.

8 Woven Rope Sandals

On a similar note, Mia is known for creating stylish yet comfortable shoes that provide support with every step. These timeless Woven Rope Sandals ($30) will pair with everything in your closet.

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9 Hot Pink Chunky Heels

Perfect for dressy occasions, I’m adding these Hot Pink Chunky Heels (on sale for $48) straight to my cart. The fabric bow and pleated details add a chic touch, while the sturdy three-inch heel gives you an extra boost of height.

10 These preppy slingback heels

If the preppy look is more your aesthetic, these Pointed-Toe Slingback Block Heels (on sale for $39) are a perfect pick. A stretchy strap design makes them easy to slip on and off, and the under-two-inch block heel isn’t overpowering.

11 These real-looking faux leather wedges

Style these Slingback Wedge Sandals (on sale for $45) with wide-leg jeans and a white button-down shirt for the office, or wear them with a maxi sundress on the weekends. Although they’re made with faux leather uppers, they still have a designer-inspired look.