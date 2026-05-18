11 Best Home Depot Memorial Day Sales Starting This Week

Save big on power tools, appliances, gardening essentials, bathroom fixtures, and much more

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We don’t know about you, but we’ve been diving into spring full force this year thanks to all of the outdoor and patio items we’ve been able to find at Home Depot. But if you’ve gotten a late start on your shopping, you’re in luck: The DIY mainstay just launched some incredible deals as part of its Memorial Day sales. Not surprisingly, there’s something for everyone, with major savings on power tools, appliances, gardening essentials, bathroom fixtures, and much, much more. Here are the best Home Depot Memorial Day sales that are starting this week.

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1 DeWalt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Savings: $400

When it comes to stocking your workspace, Home Depot is serving up the mother lode. This DeWalt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit ($499) comes with all of the essentials, including a hammer drill, impact driver, multi-tool, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and grinder. It’s a one-stop shop for staying on top of your project list!

Not only is the current sale price a deal, but with $1,550 worth of tools in this single bundle for even less, it’s nearly impossible to pass this up.

2 Samsung High-Efficiency Top Load Washer

Savings: $270

Your appliances work hard so you don’t have to! And if you’ve been eyeing a replacement for your washing machine, this Samsung High-Efficiency Top Load Washer ($579) has more space for larger loads, making it easier to get more done much faster. And less time in the laundry room is a win for everyone!

“The capacity is huge with a deep tub, and it has all the features that I wanted,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “My clothes are well cleaned, and the operation is quiet. I ended up getting a second one for a rental property as well. Definitely recommended.”

3 Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil

Savings: $2.57

Whether you’re expanding your planting beds or are refreshing your existing ones, you’re going to need plenty of high-quality dirt. Thankfully, Home Depot is offering a quantity discount on Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil ($2) for their Memorial Day sale, charging just $10 for five bags (which typically go for $4.57 apiece).

Gardeners seem to consider this product nothing short of an industry standard. “Plants seem to grow better when you use this soil,” writes one reviewer. Others add that they love how it “doesn’t need fertilizer right away.”

4 Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit

Savings: $200

Staying on top of the most regular lawn duty is a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about constantly gassing it up. This Milwaukee M18 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit ($999) comes with everything you need (including a spare battery) to keep everything manicured and looking its best.

“This lawnmower works great! I’m truly impressed with its cutting ability and options,” says one customer. “The lawnmower stores away nicely because it can be folded and stands straight up.”

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5 Hampton Bay Crystal Ridge 6-Piece Modular Sectional Set

Savings: $230

If anything, we’ve had a hard time holding back from buying too much outdoor furniture this season! But if you’re still planning that patio glow-up, this Hampton Bay Crystal Ridge 6-Piece Modular Sectional Set ($1,268) will certainly help. We love the soft wicker look (even though it’s reinforced with a sturdy steel frame underneath), not to mention the seriously plush and comfy cushions.

“We are loving this outdoor furniture set!” gushes one happy customer. “It’s everything you could wish for. Looks great, is comfortable, and is stylish. The wicker frames are sturdy and extremely well-made. The fabric on the cushions and pillows is beautiful, high-quality, and comfortable as well.”

6 Gladiator 4-Tier Garage Storage Shelving Unit

Savings: $57

Trying to get in that new spring cleaning storage solution? The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is here with your just-under-the-wire option. This Gladiator 4-Tier Garage Storage Shelving Unit ($322.99) is as sturdy as they come, made of welded steel and completely adjustable to suit your specific needs. And with each shelf capable of holding up to 2,000 pounds, there’s really no limit to what you can stash!

If you still need convincing, the product has managed to rack up nearly 4,500 5-star reviews to date on the Home Depot website. “These steel shelves are amazing,” writes one. “These are a lifesaver for memorabilia storage, holiday seasonal storage, and whatever else you have boxed away. If you’re looking for a storage solution, these are worth the price.”

7 Husky 20 Gal.Heavy Duty Waterproof Storage Container

Savings: $10

…And while you’re finalizing your new organizational system, it’s also important to have the right boxes on hand! We love these Husky 20 Gal.Heavy Duty Waterproof Storage Container ($61.96) because they provide a superior level of protection, especially if you’re stashing clothing or irreplaceable items like family photos.

8 Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

Savings: $100

When a spring sales event brings such great deals, how can you not look for patio furniture options? Once it’s done providing plenty of shade throughout the day, this Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella ($399) flips the script and becomes an overhead LED light, truly making it one of the more versatile models out there.

Even before the Memorial Day sale kicked in and made it even more affordable, customers say that this is “such a great umbrella at an amazing price,” adding that it’s “comparable to high-end umbrellas at specialty outdoor stores.”

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9 Ryobi ONE+ Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Savings: $40

While we’re on the topic of cleaning, it’s important to set yourself up for staying tidy throughout the rest of the year with the right tools. This Ryobi ONE+ Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($129) makes one of the most common daily tasks that much easier, with powerful suction and an easily emptied canister.

10 Bordeaux Flatbottom Freestanding Soaking Bathtub

Savings: $304

Looking to bring a little bit of that spa experience into your home? This Bordeaux Flatbottom Freestanding Soaking Bathtub ($588) is currently deeply discounted, but it’s also a gorgeous way to liven up your bathroom while also providing a luxurious way to bathe and relax.

11 LG Electric Single Smart Oven Range

Savings: $300

Kitchen appliances have come a long way over the past decade, and this LG Electric Single Smart Oven Range ($699) is proof of that. It includes an air fry convection feature that can seriously open up your cooking capabilities. And with serious savings on the table, it’s especially enticing to anyone who has been toying with the idea of upgrading their current oven and stove!