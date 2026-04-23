Shop the 11 best new Costco sales, from Vitamix blenders to Dyson vacuums.

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I am a faithful and loyal Costco shopper, and have been most of my life. As a shopping expert and personal customer, I know how to shop the sales at the warehouse and online. In addition to the everyday, bulk savings a membership gets you, the weekly and monthly sales can help save you hundreds of dollars every month, depending on the type of items you are shopping. Right now, everything from electric toothbrushes and blenders to mattresses and viral Costco buckets is marked down. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco sales hitting stores right now.

1 The New Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Set

Whatever your budget is, there is an electric toothbrush on sale for you. The Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack is $30 off at $69.99, and the brand-new Philips Sonicare Professional Clean Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack, is $40 off at $129.99. Shoppers are obsessed. “I have been using Sonicare for 10+ years. This is my favorite thus far. Seems like it is the quietest one too. Does a great job of cleaning. My last one broke after many years, and I had to use a regular toothbrush for a short time and couldn’t wait to get back to a Sonicare. Excellent value for two,” one writes about the latter.

2 A Great Vitamix Blender

The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender for $100 off, $299.99. “I love, love this blender! Had a Ninja for the last 9 years, and finally decided to give this one a try! I’ve heard so many good reviews on Vitamix blenders, and I agree with them! This thing blends a smoothie SO smooth! No big ice chunks! A bit of a learning curve at first. In regard to what noise is normal, when to tamp, etc. I love the rubber lid! I love how the blade is only on the bottom, and not a big removable blade down the whole center. It’s very easy to clean! I’m looking forward to trying all sorts of recipes with this thing!” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 The Newest Coddle Sofa

Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa with Reversible Chaise and Storage is on major sale: $400 off, down to $849.99 from $1,249.99. Shoppers love that it is compact, pulls out into a bed, and even offers storage. “Love the couch. Comfortable. Not too big. We are happy when it’s pulled out as a bed (super easy to convert) and happy when it’s a couch. Great storage. And ports for charging. Recommend!” writes one.

4 Venus Razors

The Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Sunny Citrus, 1 Razor + 12 Cartridges Gel is $8 off. “Best razor I have every used,” writes a shopper. “I love these and purchased multiply packs when they went on sale. The material around the razor makes it move very smoothly, no nicks or scratches. I will never use another brand again.”

5 A Sealy Mattress

The Sealy Posturepedic Pro Highland Manor 13″ Medium Mattress is $200 off, just $699.99. “I did an intensive search for a new mattress. I looked at all Price points. Went to retail stores for those that existed to test different brands and firmnesses. Meanwhile, I had been eyeing a stack of this pro Lincoln mattresses at my local Costco. I don’t have a truck and they don’t deliver so I had to hire somebody to help me haul it into my house and up a flight of stairs and to remove the old mattress. Nevertheless, I am super happy with this mattress! For my body, it is just the right amount of firmness: I no longer wake up, achy. It seems to adjust to the dips and curves in my body very quickly when I lay down to sleep,” a shopper writes.

6 Greenworks Blower and Trimmer Set or the Mower

Get the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Blower & 17″ String Trimmer set for $50 off, $279.99, or the Greenworks 80V 21″ Poly Deck Mower for $100 off. “I bought this to replace a corded lawnmower and didn’t want a gas mower because I don’t want to deal with storing gasoline. I’m so happy with my purchase. This electric lawnmower is very powerful. Let’s just say it powered through some very dense and somewhat overgrown grass with great ease. I like the self propelled feature and I’m glad it’s optional, it’s not always engaged,” writes a shopper.

7 A Harry’s Chrome Edition Set

The Harry’s Chrome Edition Razor Set 16 Cartridges + 1 Handle is $21.99 after $8 off. “Great shavers for the price! I bought these on sale and had them delivered for about $23 total, for 13 blades. Have used Harry’s shavers for a couple of years now and I get about 30-45 days with one blade before I need to replace it, and I shave a medium beard almost daily,” writes a shopper. “These blades last alot longer then Gillette blades.. its amazing value if you think about it that way,” adds another.

8 The Viral 5 Gallon Buckets

Save $4 on the set of 3 5-gallon Costco Wholesale Buckets. There is a 10-item limit, which you might think is silly. However, many clubs are already sold out, as these are a hot, viral item.

9 Kirkland Signature Golf Balls

There is a new lower price on the Kirkland Signature V3.0 Golf Ball, 2-Dozen, $29.99. “I bought a box to start the golf season this year. I had heard about how good these balls perform, but wasn’t convinced given the relatively low price compared to other big name premium 3-piece balls. After playing a round with these balls I could not believe just how great they performed. Without question these are now my favorite golf ball and I intend to play these exclusively as long as they are available!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 An Oral-B Toothbrush

The Oral-B iO Series 5 All-in-One Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-Pack is also on sale, $50 off. “Both came charged and ready to go. Love the light to ensure you’re not pressing too hard and damaging your gums. Easy brushing with auto 2 minute timer. Makes brushing seem faster rather than using a standard toothbrush. It is waterproof too. Easy to use and settings are not complicated to filter through. Better toothbrush than my older Oral-B electric. Would recommend,” a shopper writes.

11 And, a Dyson Vacuum

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, one of the brand’s most popular gadgets, is also on sale. Get it for $150 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. Get it online for $399.99.