Shop 11 Costco spring furniture finds that offer luxury for less, from gazebos to sectionals.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for furniture at Costco you are missing out. In addition to big-screen television sets and rotisserie chicken, the warehouse sells impressive, well-made furniture pieces for indoor and outdoor spaces. From Pottery Barn-looking bedroom sets and sectional sofas that are more gorgeous and custom-feeling than designer options to outdoor gazebos, you don’t want to miss the current inventory. Here are 11 Costco spring furniture finds that are pure luxury for less.

1 A Custom Sectional

Ashley, a popular Instagram influencer, is one of the many shoppers who are wild over a designer-looking sectional for less. “Finally found the perfect sectional at Costco, who would’ve thought 💫🏡 Aiden & Ivy Sereen 6-piece Fabric Modular Sectional in Cream,” she captioned a post. “Yes to removable covers!! Love it!” a follower commented. “Ohhhhh I need this in grey! It’s perfect!” added another.

2 A Patio Set

Costco Hot Finds and so many other shoppers shared about the Herendon outdoor set, which looks like something out of the Crate & Barrel catalog. “It’s so beautiful and high end looking and SO comfortable!” they wrote. “I love this!! So modern,” a shopper commented. “I absolutely love a swivel chair,” another added.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Gorgeous Gazebo

Costco New Deals shared about a steal of a deal on an outdoor gazebo. “$500 OFF this cantina gazebo at Costco 😲 🚨🚨I spotted this beautiful Cantina gazebo at Costco and it’s Sooo cool!!! It also has a space for a mini fridge and aluminum cabinets,” they wrote.

4 A Pottery Barn-Worthy Bed

You can get gorgeous bedroom sets that look straight out of a Pottery Barn catalog at your local Costco. Costco Approved shared about this new bed. “This is what pulls a room together. Follow for curated finds,” they wrote. The bed is just $599.99.

5 An Outdoor Prep and Cook Table

Costco Buys shared about the Core FlexRail 5′ Prep and Cook Table at Costco, “an absolute game changer for camping, tailgating, or any outdoor setup! It adjusts to 4 different heights, holds up to 200 lbs, has a removable prep surface, and comes with a ton of accessories included like cup holders, a utility basket, and a paper towel holder. 🙌🏻 It folds up into its own carry case so hauling it around is super easy too!” they wrote. Get it for $139.99.

6 Adirondack Chairs

Costco Buys shared about new pool furniture. “The pool setup upgrade you did not know you needed is on Costco.com right now and it is such a good bundle! The Step2 Vero Adirondack Chairs 2-pack with Accent Table is an online exclusive at @costco and it is seriously so dreamy for summer! You get two Vero Adirondack Chairs plus the Vero In-Pool Accent Table all in one bundle for $569.99 with shipping and handling included, which is such a great value for a three piece set of this quality! What makes these so special is that they are actually designed to sit right on your sun shelf or tanning ledge in up to 9 inches of water! The resin is UV20 formulated to withstand approximately 20,000 hours of UV exposure, the white finish resists chlorine and saltwater, and the accent table has a drainage hole for easy cleaning so the whole set is built to last outdoors! I would style these on a sun shelf with drinks and a little snack spread for the ultimate pool day setup, or use them right on the patio or pool deck for a clean, modern outdoor look that works just as well out of the water! Available exclusively online at Costco.com so head there now to grab this bundle before it sells out!” they wrote.

7 An Outdoor Bench

Costco Twins shared a photo of an outdoor bench, sure to get some stares. “How nice is this outdoor bench for $199! Add some $9.99 pillows and you have a custom piece that looks perfect in any home,” they write. “Love this!!!” commented a shopper.

8 A Patio Table

Costco Twins shared about an outdoor dining table and chairs. “Look what this patio table can do 😍 This is the Agio Morien 9-piece Expanding Outdoor Dining Set with Stacking Chairs from Costco.com. It expands so you can go from everyday dinners to hosting up to eight people. It has that beautiful wood look, but it’s completely weather-resistant—so it won’t crack, fade, or splinter. It also has a spot for an umbrella and comes with eight stackable sling chairs that are comfortable, breathable, and quick-drying—perfect for hot days. Plus, it includes a cover,” they wrote.

9 A Dining Set

Costco Savvy shared about a dining set. “Just spotted this new dining set at Costco and had to share! 😍 The Pike & Main Cowen 7-piece comes with a table and six chairs in a neutral linen-blend fabric, plus the table has a removable 18-inch leaf for extra space. Modern, simple, and available in store & online!” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Self-Watering Planter

Costco Savvy shared about an outdoor garden bed. “If you’ve been wanting to start a garden… this is your sign!💧🌿 Waist-height, built-in watering system, and beginner-friendly! 👏 Honestly makes gardening so much easier! Would you grow herbs or veggies?” she wrote.

11 And, an Outdoor Playhouse

Costco Savvy shared about an outdoor playhouse. “Costco has outdone themselves with this KidKraft Sunny Bluff Playhouse! Made of real wood, it has a full kitchen, chalkboard shutters, an attached picnic table, and working double doors… everything little ones could dream of. This is the ultimate backyard playhouse for little ones!” they wrote.