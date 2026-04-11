6 Best New Costco Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Six name-brand picks at prices that make full retail hard to justify.

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Six new shoes just landed at Costco and they’re genuinely hard to walk past. A deeply discounted New Balance 1080v14. A retro Adidas sneaker that looks like it costs twice its price. A couple of solid men’s options and two sandals to carry you through warmer months. Not bad for a bonus to your weekly grocery haul.

Better yet, paying full price for quality footwear is increasingly optional at Costco. The warehouse retailer keeps stocking name brands at rates you won’t see anywhere else. These are the six can’t miss shoes hitting shelves this week. Spring, consider yourself covered.

1 Adidas Women’s Barreda Shoe

For women chasing a retro-inspired look without paying full retail, the Adidas Women’s Barreda Shoe is one of the standout finds this season. Built with a suede and nylon upper, classic T-toe design, and a chunky rubber cupsole for all-day comfort, it brings a clean, heritage trainer aesthetic that’s been drawing comparisons to older adidas favorites. It’s priced at $35.99, a significant markdown from the roughly $70 retail price.

2 Perry Ellis Men’s Sneaker

On the men’s side, the Perry Ellis Men’s Sneaker offers a clean, low-top silhouette with a smooth faux-leather upper and synthetic rubber outsole—sharp enough to dress up slightly, casual enough for everyday wear. It’s currently marked down to $29.99 after a $9 discount.

3 New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Sneaker

Serious runners and dedicated walkers will want to take a closer look at the New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Sneaker. Featuring a lightweight breathable mesh upper and New Balance’s signature Fresh Foam X midsole for maximum cushioning, these are built for high-mileage days on your feet. They typically run upward of $160 elsewhere—but Costco is running them at a steep discount. Check your local warehouse or Costco.com for current pricing.

4 Khombu Women’s Sandal

For warm-weather ease, the Khombu Women’s Sandal hits all the right notes at just $19.99. With a suede leather upper, soft cork insole, and durable outsole, it’s the kind of sandal you reach for when comfort is non-negotiable.

5 PUMA Men’s Skate Sneaker

The PUMA Men’s Skate Sneaker brings a classic athletic profile with PUMA’s Softfoam Plus insole for cushioned, all-day comfort. It’s a versatile pick that works just as well running errands as it does on a casual weekend, priced at $31.99.

6 Kensie Women’s Strap Sandal

Finally, the Kensie Women’s Strap Sandal rounds out the lineup with a slip-on style, padded footbed, and the kind of fuss-free design that pairs well with just about everything in a spring wardrobe. Check Costco.com for current pricing, as inventory and prices vary by location.