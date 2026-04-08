7 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves as April Begins

Shop the 7 best new T.J. Maxx spring shoes, from Soludos espadrilles to Dolce Vita sandals.

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If you aren’t shopping for shoes this month at T.J. Maxx, you are missing out. The discount store is getting in so many fabulous styles from all the brands, ranging from affordable to designer finds. Golden Goose, Christian Louboutin, Nike, and Birkenstock are just a few of the name brands I have spotted at stores over the past few weeks, all well under retail price. And there are so many chic, cheap off-brand options. What should you shop for right now to get your feet dressed for spring and summer? Here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx spring shoes hitting shelves as April begins.

1 Yellow Sperry Leather Slides

My store and the website just got a large shipment of Sperry shoes in, and not just the iconic boat shoes. I love these bright yellow SPERRY Leather Tilly Slides. Not only are they designed to be super comfortable, but they are also really well-made and expensive-looking. The price? Just $24.99, even though they originally retailed for at least double.

2 Soludos Espadrilles

Espadrilles are the ultimate cool girl summer shoe, especially if they are Soludos. This pair of SOLUDOS The Smoking Espadrille Flats is so eye-catching. I love the woven, natural-fiber sole paired with ivory canvas and neon green accents. Get them for just $29.99 or pay double at a department store.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Platform Summer Heels

If you plan on getting dressed up this summer, T.J. Maxx has a great pair of affordable platform shoes that are super on-trend. The RIZZOLI Leather Heeled Sandals, in an off-white color, are super neutral and so chic. I can’t believe they are just $49.99 a pair.

4 Braided Stacked Heel Sandals

I’ve said it before: I am a sucker for neutral sandals. This pair of DOLCE VITA Paily Heeled Sandals is simply gorgeous. I love the braided look of neutral colors, including cream, beige, and rose pink. The thick, chunky, stacked heel makes them more comfortable for all-day wear. These will be great for all your spring and summer functions. And the price can’t be beat at $29.99 a pair.

5 A Metallic Slide

I love metallic sandals, because again, they go with everything. This pair of MATISSE Leather Moonlight Sandals is such a great vacation shoe, as it takes up almost no space in a suitcase but can be worn with everything and every color. Get them for $24.99 or pay retail price, which is double.

6 Melissa Studded Flats

Whenever I am in New York City, I always hit the Melissa store. Not only are the shoes so cute, made out of vegan, recyclable materials, but they are scented. This pair of MELISSA Possession Fresh Studded Flats originally cost around $80, but T.J. Maxx is currently selling them for $19.99.

7 And, This Boho Gladiator Style Sandal

In addition to name brands, I love finding under-the-radar brands at T.J. Maxx. This pair of BED/STU Leather Artemis Sandals is so boho and unique, and will look great at music festivals this summer. Get the chic style for $34.99.