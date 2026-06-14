11 Best New Target Storage Finds That Look Expensive

Stylish Target storage picks that look far more expensive than they are.

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Target’s storage aisle is one of the better places to shop if you want your home to look like you have taste and a budget—not just one or the other. The finds below range from $8 to $30, and most of them could pass for something you’d see on a carefully curated Instagram feed or in a boutique home goods store with a name you can’t quite pronounce. We pulled together 11 of the best pieces available right now: baskets, caddies, organizers, and a lazy Susan that somehow makes your spice cabinet look like a personality.

These aren’t flimsy trend pieces destined for the donate pile. They’re functional, genuinely attractive, and priced low enough that you can grab several without the guilt spiral. Here’s what’s worth your cart.

1 Woven Diaper Caddy with Dividers

Most diaper caddies look aggressively utilitarian, which is a problem when they’re sitting out in the living room all day. The Cloud Island Woven Diaper Caddy sidesteps that entirely with a tight woven exterior and removable dividers that let you configure the interior around what you actually need. It’s designed for nurseries but functions just as well as a catch-all basket on a coffee table or entry shelf once the diaper phase passes. Pick it up for $20.99.

2 Cosmetic Storage Container with Bamboo Lid

The Brightroom Cosmetic Storage Container is a simple design that does a lot of heavy lifting on a bathroom counter. The clear acrylic body shows off exactly what’s inside while the bamboo lid adds enough warmth to keep it from reading as sterile or clinical—a balance that’s harder to strike than it sounds. It’s compact but holds a surprising amount, making it ideal for corralling the cotton rounds, Q-tips, and miscellaneous tubes that otherwise multiply overnight. It retails for $15.

3 Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket

This small white coiled rope basket from Brightroom has the kind of profile you’d expect from a boutique home store—tapered silhouette, square base, tightly wound rope construction—for a fraction of the usual price. Use it on a bathroom vanity, a bookshelf, or next to a plant to wrangle remotes and small clutter. It’s $12.

4 Woven Rectangular Banana Sewing Basket

The name says sewing basket; the vibe says Moroccan market find. The Brightroom Woven Rectangular Banana Basket has a distinctly handcrafted texture to it, and the natural material means it pairs with almost any color palette. Use it for craft supplies, pantry odds and ends, or mail you’re not ready to deal with yet. At $10, it’s the most under-the-radar pick on this list.

5 Modular Storage Drawer Set

The Brightroom Modular Storage Drawer Set in blue is a desk organizer that actually makes a desk look better rather than just more organized. The muted blue colorway feels current without being trendy, and the modular format means you can stack or reconfigure based on what you’re storing—office supplies, makeup, small tools, whatever accumulates. It’s $16.

6 Gifting Decorative Basket

An $8 basket that doesn’t look like it costs $8 is a rarity worth noting. The Brightroom Gifting Decorative Basket has a two-tone, clean woven finish and a proportionate shape that works as a gift presentation or as an everyday catchall on a console table. Fill it with tissue paper for a hostess gift or press it into service holding TV remotes—either way, it holds its own.

7 Rectangular Wire Basket with Natural Wood Handles

Wire baskets can go utilitarian fast, but the Brightroom Rectangular Wire Basket avoids that trap with natural wood handles that give it a more finished, intentional look. The open structure is ideal for pantry organization—you can see exactly what’s inside at a glance—and the wood detailing elevates it enough to leave out on a countertop without apology. It’s $12.

8 Braided Water Hyacinth Basket with Faux Leather Handles

At $30, the Threshold Braided Water Hyacinth Basket is the splurge of this roundup—and it justifies it. The braided water hyacinth construction has real texture and structure, three contrasting stripes give it visual intrigue, and the faux leather handles are the detail that pushes it past basket-from-a-big-box-store territory. It’s the right size for a throw blanket, a pile of magazines, or living room storage that you actually want people to see.

9 Bathroom Shower Caddy

The Made By Design Bathroom Shower Caddy is a reliable workhorse in a category full of flimsy rust-prone options. It’s got a clean, minimal profile and enough hooks and shelves to actually accommodate a full shower routine without everything tipping over. The design doesn’t call attention to itself, which is exactly what you want from a caddy. It’s $20.

10 Upright Folio Grass Handwoven Basket

This one is for the coffee table books, magazines, and Sunday papers that have no good home. The Threshold Upright Folio Grass Handwoven Basket holds them upright in a slim, handwoven sleeve that reads as décor rather than storage. The folio grass weave has a natural, almost linen-like quality to it, and the narrow profile means it tucks neatly beside a sofa or chair without eating up floor space. It’s $20.

11 All-Purpose Turntable Storage

A clear turntable is a pantry and cabinet essential that most people discover too late. The Brightroom All-Purpose Turntable spins smoothly, has a low-profile lip that keeps things from sliding off, and disappears into whatever space it’s organizing—which is the point. Use it for spices, oils, vitamins, or under-sink supplies where things tend to get lost behind other things. It’s $16.