11 Best New Target Swimwear Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the best new Target swimwear finds for the whole family, from rash guards to one-pieces.

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Target’s swimwear section has always covered the full family in a single trip, and this week’s selection shows off that range in action. Women’s cover-ups, one-pieces, bikini tops, and a Lands’ End monokini sit alongside kids’ rash guards, boys’ trunks, toddler swim sets, and men’s leaf print shorts—all under one roof, most of it under $30. Ready to make a splash on your summer vacation? Here are eleven swimwear finds at Target worth knowing about right now.

1 Women’s Floral Adjustable Wrap Swim Cover-Up Skirt—Shade & Shore

A wrap skirt cover-up is the beach-to-lunch transition piece that requires no bag rummaging or outfit changes. Simply tie it on, walk off the sand, sit down to eat, and enjoy. Delicate, the right level of sheer, and just $25, This Shade & Shore floral adjustable wrap swim cover-up skirt is the kind of summer essential that gets worn every single beach day.

2 Women’s Sporty Racer Back Tank Bikini Top—Cupshe

Cupshe has built a devoted following for making swimwear that fits well across a range of body types without requiring a boutique budget. This Cupshe sporty racer back tank bikini top is $21.59—the athletic silhouette that holds up through actual swimming rather than just poolside lounging.

3 Girls’ Beach Life Swimwear Set—Cat & Jack

Cat & Jack makes kids’ swimwear that survives the actual physical demands of children at a beach or pool, which is a higher bar than most people account for. This Cat & Jack beach life swimwear set is $24 and the girls’ summer essential that holds its shape and color through repeated salt water and chlorine exposure.

4 Boys’ Pinstripe Swim Trunks—Cat & Jack

Well-priced swim trunks that look good and hold up through the entire summer? That’s Cat & Jack’s specialty. For just $12, these boys’ pinstripe swim trunks are the summer wardrobe staple for any boy between pool parties and beach trips.

5 Women’s Tugless Monokini Swim Dress—Lands’ End

The Lands’ End Tugless Monokini swim dress addresses the specific problem of swimwear that migrates during actual activity. The design stays put through swimming, bending, and everything else a day at the water involves. At $101.21, it’s the investment piece of this week’s drop, but for anyone who has spent years fighting with swimwear that doesn’t cooperate, it’s worth every dollar.

6 Girls’ UPF 50 Long Sleeve Peplum Rashguard Tee—City Threads, Made in USA

UPF 50 long sleeve rashguards are the practical swimwear category that parents who’ve dealt with sunburned shoulders adopt immediately and never go back from. This City Threads USA-made UPF 50 peplum rashguard tee is $32.36—American-made sun protection with a peplum detail that makes it feel like an actual outfit rather than just sun coverage.

7 Women’s River Swimwear Top—Adore Me

Adore Me has been expanding its swimwear line with the same size-inclusive approach that built its lingerie following, and the River top reflects that. This Adore Me River swimwear top is $17.97—the kind of swimwear top that comes in a range of sizes and actually fits them all.

8 Toddler Girls’ Long Sleeve Two-Piece Multi Floral Rash Guard Set—Cat & Jack

Long sleeve rash guard sets for toddlers are the swimwear purchase that makes a beach day significantly less stressful—less surface area to sunscreen, more time in the water, fewer mid-afternoon meltdowns caused by sunburn. This Cat & Jack toddler floral rash guard set is $16 and one of the most practical purchases on this list.

9 Boys’ Tropical Floral Swim Trunks with Built-In Boxers—Art Class

Built-in boxers are the detail that separates swim trunks that are actually comfortable from swim trunks that are just technically functional. These Art Class tropical floral swim trunks are $15—the boys’ summer essential that gets worn to every pool party through August.

10 Men’s 7-Inch Leaf Print Swim Shorts with Boxer Brief Liner—Goodfellow & Co

Seven-inch inseam, boxer brief liner, leaf print—these Goodfellow & Co leaf print swim shorts cover the practical and aesthetic requirements of men’s summer swimwear simultaneously. At $22.50, the only thing to deliberate on is the print. Choose from geometric patterns, botanicals, classic stripes, camo, and more.

11 Women’s Smoothing Shirred Scoop Neck Full Coverage One-Piece—Shade & Shore

Shirring at the waist does the structural work that most one-pieces leave to the wearer—it creates shape and smoothing without compression, which is a meaningful distinction for anyone who’s spent time in a swimsuit that feels like a workout. This Shade & Shore smoothing shirred one-piece is $45 and the full-coverage option that doesn’t sacrifice style to get there.