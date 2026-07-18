11 Best New Harbor Freight Storage and Organization Finds Under $25

Shop the best Harbor Freight storage and organization finds under $25, from bin racks to tool mats.

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A disorganized shop or garage doesn’t happen all at once. It accumulates one project and one parts pile at a time. Harbor Freight’s storage and organization section addresses the mess head on, with bin racks, drawer organizers, vacuum storage bags, and a magnetic tool mat that keeps everything in one place instead of everywhere. Each item tames your tool collection for under $25. Here are eleven storage and organization finds worth picking up at Harbor Freight.

1 12-Drawer Storage Organizer

The twelve individual drawers in this storage organizer—eight small, four large—cover the full range of small parts, hardware, and accessories that tend to end up in a miscellaneous pile. At $9.99, it’s a must for everyone who’s workspace tends to trend towards chaos.

2 ABS Storage Organizer

ABS plastic is impact-resistant and significantly more durable than standard polystyrene organizers. That means the material holds up to being dropped, knocked off a shelf, or loaded into a truck bed without cracking. This ABS storage organizer is $6.99 and a reliable small parts container for any environment where organizers take regular physical abuse—plus perfect for taking on the go as needed.

3 40-Bin Organizer with Full-Length Drawer

Forty small bins plus a full-length drawer underneath covers both the small parts category and the larger accessory category in a single wall-mounted or shelf-mounted unit. This STOREHOUSE organizer is $19.99 and the most comprehensive storage solution in this week’s Harbor Freight drop.

4 Toolbox Organizer with 4 Drawers

The four dedicated drawers inside this toolbox organizer keep tools sorted by type rather than mixed into a single deep compartment. This toolbox organizer is $19.99, and versatile enough to handle a range of tools and accessories.

5 4-Inch Stacking Tilt Bin

Tilt bins provide access to contents without removing the entire bin from a rack. Simply tilt, grab, and close. These are four inches each and $2.99 per unit—the most affordable organizational unit on this list. Buy a dozen and build a parts rack for the cost of a single specialty bin elsewhere.

6 Mini Steel Toolbox

A mini steel toolbox is a portable solution for keeping your most frequently used tools together without dragging a full chest around. This one in purple handles up to 10 pounds, costs $19.99, and is perfectly sized to carry the essentials rather than the entire collection.

7 E-Track Plastic Bin

E-track systems are the modular cargo organization standard in trailers, vans, and truck beds, with bins that slot directly into a track without any additional hardware. If you’ve got a mounted system, this E-track plastic bin is an inexpensive addition at $7.99.

8 Vacuum Storage Bags

Vacuum storage bags compress bulky items to add free space to your closet, garage or attic storage space. This 4-pack is $7.99 and an easy upgrade for anyone dealing with limited square footage.

9 Large Clear Stacking Bin

A clear stacking bin lets you see what’s inside without labeling, without opening, and without pulling the bin off the shelf. This large clear stacking bin is $3.99, and priced to be bought in multiples.

10 Magnetic Tool Mat

Long-term storage keeps things out of sight. But organization is woven into life, keeping the right things on hand when you need them. This magnetic tool mat is in the latter category, keeping fasteners, sockets, and small metal parts from rolling off a work surface mid-project. At $19.99, pays for itself in time saved as your projects go off seamlessly.

11 30-Bin Wall Mount Parts Rack

These 30 wall mounted bins take hardware and small parts off a workbench and put them at eye level on a wall: visible, labeled, and accessible without clearing a surface to find them. Again just $19.99, it’s a workshop organization upgrade that makes the most of your vertical space.