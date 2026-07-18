7 Best New Target Summer Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves Now

The Bullseye has it all, from brand new bowls to improved beverage service options.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For years now, we’ve turned to Target as one of those stores where you can basically find anything you’ll need for every corner of the home, from the bedroom to the bathroom and everything in between. But in the midst of a seasonal refresh, we couldn’t help but notice there are some seriously fantastic kitchen items available this year. A lot of what we’ve found will help make us better hosts during our backyard and patio get-togethers, but there are also items that will make those everyday family dinners feel (and look) even more special. Ready to get cooking? Here are the best new Target summer kitchen finds hitting shelves now.

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1 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Metal and Rubberwood Caddy

Struggling with drink service at your outdoor dinners? This Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Metal and Rubberwood Caddy ($34.99) is both a practical and aesthetic solution, bringing a slightly retro minimalist look when it comes time to dole out ice waters, iced teas, lemonades, or cocktails.

And it’s not just for beverages: Customers in the review section point out that it also makes a great organizer for utensils and napkins!

2 BruMate Era 40 oz. Tumbler

At this point in the to-go drink vessel craze, it takes a lot for a new product to impress us. But this BruMate Era 40 oz. Tumbler ($44.99) is easily one of the best we’ve seen hit the market, with a truly leakproof straw (which is a major plus in and of itself), a cup-holder-friendly base, and the ability to keep our favorite drinks cold for up to 24 hours. We also love that despite all of the advantages, it’s still better priced than most of the competition!

Customers appear to agree, with one calling it the “Gold Standard of Tumblers” in their 5-star review.

“No spills. Keeps water cold all day. Literally the best,” they gush. And if you’re looking for something a little more compact for the gym, you can also check out the BruMate 25 fl. oz. Stainless Steel Rise Water Bottle!

3 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Wooden Serving Bowl

Your famous pasta salad deserves to hit the table in elegance! This Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Wooden Serving Bowl ($24.99) is just the look we want as part of dinner service. In fact, shoppers point out that it’s so aesthetically pleasing that it functions just as well as a piece of decor between uses.

“I was super impressed with this bowl,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It is so heavy, well-made, and absolutely stunning. It looks beautiful holding fruit on my counter, but it was also great to place a salad to serve at dinner time. I highly recommend it because it is so well-made and high-quality.”

4 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Melamine Mini Bowls

Speaking of doing your table up right, we knew these Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Melamine Mini Bowls ($9.99) were going into our cart the second we laid eyes on them. The added pops of color they bring to any meal are perfect for summer entertaining, whether you’re using them for your salad course or to serve dips and appetizers.

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5 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Wooden Dip Platter

If you’re still looking for a way to simplify appetizers for your next party, look no further than this Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Wooden Dip Platter ($24.99). It includes three dugout spaces for bowls, easily making it one of the most secure ways to serve. Pro tip: Customers in the reviews say these are also ideal for shelling out sushi!

6 Room Essentials 3 qt. Beverage Pitcher

Summer is the one time of year when it can seriously pay to have cold drinks on the ready. That’s why we’ll be using this Room Essentials 3 qt. Beverage Pitcher ($7.50) to make and store lemonade, iced tea, and more in our fridge for the rest of the season! And of course, it’s also perfect for refilling drinks during dinner and parties.

7 Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Woven Beverage Tub

Need something a little more formal than a cooler for serving drinks? This Hearth & Hand + Magnolia Woven Beverage Tub ($49.99) is the dressed-up beverage butler you’ve been dreaming of. It’s large enough to handle a decent-sized party, and has quickly become our go-to chilling station for wine and water bottles during dinners.