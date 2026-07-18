Shop 7 new Dollar Tree garden finds under $6, from solar stakes to rattan lanterns.

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Dollar Tree has recently shifted its summer merchandise in a more fall direction. However, if you are still looking for key items to make your garden look gorgeous, there are plenty of fantastic finds to choose from, even for under $6. From solar stakes and lanterns to inspiring rocks, I found a ton of amazing garden items. What should you buy to spruce up your backyard on a budget? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree garden finds under $6.

1 Solar Lanterns

The Garden Collection Solar Lanterns are $6 each, but they look like they are from Pottery Barn. “Amazing solar lanterns!” writes a shopper, noting “they last all night,” until about 5:30 am. “I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well.”

2 River Stones with Inspirational Words

These Inspirational Printed River Stones, 2.375 x 2.125 in., $1.50, will spread a message of hope in your garden. “I found theses inspirational stones in Dollar Tree! For just 1.25 plus tax! WOW!!! What a huge blessing it is! I’m going to go back and buy probably the whole shelf, you can’t find these anywhere, only if you made them yourself, like on a rock, and paint them with the words on there! I feel blessed with GOD today finding them !” writes a shopper.

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3 Mushroom Solar Stakes

These Garden Collection Mushroom-Shaped Solar Stake Lights, $1.50 each, will light up your garden. “These lights are perfect for that little touch of whimsy. I like that there’s NO WIRES, so you can put them anywhere. Assortment was fine..got a couple more red than yellow which is perfect for me,” one shopper writes. You can order an assortment of colors online.

4 Rattan Laterns

Solar-powered rattan lanterns, $1.50 each, are an unbelievably cheap light option. The boho-looking lights offer “great light for the price,” per a shopper. “I ordered a case of these lights this year after having such a positive experience with them last year. They are nicely priced and look great. I would 100 percent recommend them to others.”

5 Tiki Torches

Dollar Tree has the best deal on tiki torches: the Garden Collection Bamboo Torches With Cap, 1-ct, is selling for $3.00. They can be purchased online in a set. “We love our outdoor torches,” a shopper writes.

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6 A Classy Garden Fence

This Garden Collection Black Garden Fence, 1-ct. is $1.50 per panel and will instantly elevate your garden. “For the money these fences are a super buy! Did the job for me and they look great! Big box stores wanted 3 times as much!” one shopper writes. Some even paint them different colors.

7 A Simple Bulb Solar Stake

The Garden Collection Solar Stake Light, just $1.50, is a simple but sophisticated option that shoppers buy on repeat. “I have purchased these for the past 2 summers and LOVE them! We placed them, spaced a couple of yards apart, on the edges of all our flower beds in our back yard, as well as lining a walkway from the driveway to the front door in the front yard. These provide a soft glow when spaced far apart,” writes one. “They hold up, they look beautiful, they really don’t have a downside!”