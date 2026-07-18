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7 Best New Dollar Tree Garden Finds Under $6

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 18, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 new Dollar Tree garden finds under $6, from solar stakes to rattan lanterns.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 18, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree has recently shifted its summer merchandise in a more fall direction. However, if you are still looking for key items to make your garden look gorgeous, there are plenty of fantastic finds to choose from, even for under $6. From solar stakes and lanterns to inspiring rocks, I found a ton of amazing garden items. What should you buy to spruce up your backyard on a budget? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree garden finds under $6.

1
Solar Lanterns

Garden Collection Solar Lantern, Assorted Styles And Colors 1-ct.
Dollar Tree

The Garden Collection Solar Lanterns are $6 each, but they look like they are from Pottery Barn. “Amazing solar lanterns!” writes a shopper, noting “they last all night,” until about 5:30 am. “I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well.”

2
River Stones with Inspirational Words

Inspirational Printed River Stones, 2.375x2.125 in
Dollar Tree

These Inspirational Printed River Stones, 2.375 x 2.125 in., $1.50, will spread a message of hope in your garden. “I found theses inspirational stones in Dollar Tree! For just 1.25 plus tax! WOW!!! What a huge blessing it is! I’m going to go back and buy probably the whole shelf, you can’t find these anywhere, only if you made them yourself, like on a rock, and paint them with the words on there! I feel blessed with GOD today finding them !” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3
Mushroom Solar Stakes

Garden Collection Mushroom-Shaped Solar Stake Light, 1-ct
Dollar Tree

These Garden Collection Mushroom-Shaped Solar Stake Lights, $1.50 each, will light up your garden. “These lights are perfect for that little touch of whimsy. I like that there’s NO WIRES, so you can put them anywhere. Assortment was fine..got a couple more red than yellow which is perfect for me,” one shopper writes. You can order an assortment of colors online.

4
Rattan Laterns

Solar Powered Rattan Lantern, 1-ct
Dollar Tree

Solar-powered rattan lanterns, $1.50 each, are an unbelievably cheap light option. The boho-looking lights offer “great light for the price,” per a shopper. “I ordered a case of these lights this year after having such a positive experience with them last year. They are nicely priced and look great. I would 100 percent recommend them to others.”

5
Tiki Torches

Garden Collection Bamboo Torch With Cap, 1-ct
Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has the best deal on tiki torches: the Garden Collection Bamboo Torches With Cap, 1-ct, is selling for $3.00. They can be purchased online in a set. “We love our outdoor torches,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

6
A Classy Garden Fence

Garden Collection Black Garden Fence, 1-ct.
Dollar Tree

This Garden Collection Black Garden Fence, 1-ct. is $1.50 per panel and will instantly elevate your garden. “For the money these fences are a super buy! Did the job for me and they look great! Big box stores wanted 3 times as much!” one shopper writes. Some even paint them different colors.

7
A Simple Bulb Solar Stake

Garden Collection Solar Stake Light, 1-ct
Dollar Tree

The Garden Collection Solar Stake Light, just $1.50, is a simple but sophisticated option that shoppers buy on repeat. “I have purchased these for the past 2 summers and LOVE them! We placed them, spaced a couple of yards apart, on the edges of all our flower beds in our back yard, as well as lining a walkway from the driveway to the front door in the front yard. These provide a soft glow when spaced far apart,” writes one. “They hold up, they look beautiful, they really don’t have a downside!”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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