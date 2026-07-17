11 Best New Target Closet Finds Under $20 Hitting Shelves Now

Target’s Brightroom collection has everything you need to upgrade your closet for under $20, from hangers to garment racks.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Brightroom is Target’s house brand for closet and organization products, and the current lineup is doing exactly what the label promises: straightforward, well-designed storage solutions at prices that make outfitting a full closet achievable. Even better, each item in the collection is designed to be compatible with others, for a clean, cohesive look—meaning whatever style direction you decide on, it’s sure to be in good company. This week’s selection covers hangers, bins, organizers, a garment rack, and a hanging jewelry organizer, all under $20. Here are eleven closet finds at Target worth picking up right now.

1 2-Pack Wood Pant Hangers with Clips

These natural wood pant hangers with clips hold your trousers and skirts in place, so they’re always folded neatly. The natural wood finish makes an open closet rod look much more organized than a jumble of plastic hangers, and they cost just $6 for two.

2 Adjustable Single Rod Garment Rack

A freestanding garment rack solves the overflow problem that happens when a closet reaches capacity: seasonal items, dry cleaning pickups, and tomorrow’s outfit all have somewhere to live without requiring a second closet. This Brightroom adjustable single rod garment rack is $11 and one of the stronger value finds in this week’s lineup.

3 30-Pack Suit Flocked Hangers

Flocked hangers grip fabric rather than letting it slide off, keeping shirts, blazers, and blouses where they’re hung rather than collecting on the closet floor. This 30-pack of Brightroom flocked suit hangers is $12 for a pack of thirty, putting a complete closet hanger overhaul within reach.

4 2-Pack 5-Tier Pant Hanger

More hangers? Yes, because getting the right ones for what you actually own is the key to a cleaner space. This 5-tier pant hanger multiplies the hanging capacity of a single closet rod space, making space for five pairs of pants where one would have hung before. These Brightroom 5-tier pant hangers are $15 for two and one of the more space-efficient finds in this week’s drop.

5 Hanging Jewelry Organizer

A hanging jewelry organizer keeps necklaces untangled, earrings paired, and the full collection visible from a single glance rather than scattered across a dresser or buried in a box. This Brightroom hanging jewelry organizer in off-white is $10 and hooks over a closet rod or door with ease.

6 3-Pack Stackable Closet Storage Bins

Three stackable bins for $20 is the closet shelf organization purchase that immediately makes a shelf look more polished. These Brightroom closet storage bins are designed to stack cleanly without toppling and work equally well for folded clothes, accessories, or off-season items.

7 Set of 4 Collapsible Fabric Drawer Organizers

Fabric drawer organizers divide a deep drawer into smaller sections that keep folded items sorted rather than gradually merging into a single pile. This 4-pack of Brightroom collapsible fabric drawer organizers collapses flat when empty and costs $15 for the set.

8 Hanger Storage Stacking Rack

Unused hangers can create their own mess in your closet—and it can cost you major square footage. This hanger stacking rack corrals that pile of empty hangers, avoiding taking up hanging space or ending up on the floor. The Brightroom black hanger storage stacking rack is $10.

9 The Peanutshell 10-Pack Grey Nursery Closet Organizer Dividers

Closet dividers organize a baby’s wardrobe by size: a simple system that makes it immediately clear which clothes fit now versus what’s waiting for the next growth stage. These Peanutshell grey nursery closet organizer dividers come in a 10-pack for $8.09, putting right-sized clothing within easy reach.

10 10-Pack Pant Hangers

Open ended on one side, these dedicated pant hangers in black give a full wardrobe of trousers a consistent, uniform home in the closet. A straightforward closet upgrade that makes a rod of mixed hanger types look immediately more organized, this 10-pack set costs just $15.

11 Hanging Fabric Storage Organizer

A hanging fabric organizer adds vertical shelf sections to a closet rod without any real effort. It hangs where clothes hang and creates stacked storage for clothing, shoes, or accessories. This Brightroom gray hanging fabric storage organizer is $19, and perfect for whatever you prefer to fold.